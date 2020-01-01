MLK Prayer Breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. The program will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s theme, “Make The Dream a Reality.” The tickets are $20 each which includes dinner entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Norman G. Knight, pastor Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park.
Reserved Tables of 8 at $160 are available.
For ticket information or to purchase tickets, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
Frostproof Jamboree returns
FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Jamboree is starting its fourth season, Thursday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m., with the PasSing Thru Country Music Band and Special Guests Keeping The Legends Alive, with live country, bluegrass, gospel and blues, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at 111 West First St. in the City Hall Auditorium (behind the post office) through the end of March in Frostproof. For more info call 704-490-6819 or 330-272-8350.
Square dance event
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a cupcake New Year’s Dance from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Sunshine RV Park, Rt. 70 east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Ed Richey will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:3pm. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Democratic Women special event
SEBRING — The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. In celebration, the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will be showing a monthly movie highlighting important moments in the suffrage movement. The first movie, “Iron Jawed Angels,” will be shown at 2 p.m .on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). A recent HBO release, Iron Jawed Angels re-enacts the final years of the women’s suffrage movement, from 1912 to the winning of the vote in 1920. The public is welcome to attend. For further information, contact Millie at 863-273-0459.
Welcome Back dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will begin their 2020 winter season with a Welcome Back Dance on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Dances begin at 7 p.m. with Rounds cued by Chuck Ryall. Ed Richey will call MS/Plus from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. Open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Good Stuff. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.