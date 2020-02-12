HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will hold its next meeting at 11:45 a.m. today, Feb. 12, at Chicane’s Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road. Order your own lunch off the menu. Guest speaker will be Jeffrey Sanow, former CIA, speaking about his work in the Mideast and the relationship of Uganda and Israel, which dates back to the early 20th century. Open to the public.
Retired educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Speaker will be Sherri Crow, a Graduation Coach from Avon Park High School. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. All retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Washington County reunion
SEBRING — The annual Washington County, Pennsylvania Florida Reunion will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. The Manatee Room will be open at 10 a.m. for registration and visiting with friends. Lunch will follow at 11 a.m. The cost is $9.50 per person. Please bring a self-addressed legal size envelope or provide your email address for our 2021 meeting. For more information or to reserve some table spaces, please contact Gene at 863-465-0152 or by email temel@att.net.
Florida spies over Cuban skies
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will host Florida Spies Over Cuban Skies event on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. This speaker event will tell the little-known story of U-2 pilots who flew from Orlando to Cuba to secure the photographic proof that the Soviets were installing nuclear missiles on Cuba, sparking an international crisis that brought U.S. and the Soviet Union to the brink of war. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be refreshments available. The program will begin at 7 p.m. There will be items for sale at this event. This event is funded by Florida Humanities’ Florida Talks program in partnership with the Sebring Historical Society, The City of Sebring and Inn on the Lakes Hotel.