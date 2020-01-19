LP Art League show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League is having their Members’ Show from 1-3 p.m. today, Jan. 19, at the Lake Placid Art League building, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. Recent and varied artwork will be displayed. This event is free and open to the public. There will be light refreshments available. All are welcome.
Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative will host their 11th annual Gala Tea from 2-4 p.m. today, Jan. 19, featuring a Celtic theme, at the Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Enjoy an afternoon of gourmet dining on tea sandwiches, fruit breads and decadent desserts followed by a Crazy Auction, hat contest and multiple door prizes. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit www.caladiumarts.org.
Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Jan. 19, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. (on the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway). Cost is $10 each and includes BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a beverage.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third sunday every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Collegiate Men's Chorus in free concert
LAKE PLACID — The Miami University Men's Glee Club will sing in Lake Placid at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street, for the benefit of Highlands County residents. Based in Oxford, Ohio, the group will be on their annual Winter Tour, singing at a number of Florida venues throughout the state. The concert is free. Please spend an evening with exceptionally talented young men who have graciously returned to Highlands County to share their gifts with the community. For further information, call the Genesis Center at 863-699-1003.
