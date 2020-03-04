Florida writers meeting
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers today, March 4, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and hear our speaker at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call Larry at 828-254-0904.
Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network’s monthly meeting will be at noon today, March 4, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. The guest speaker is Jerome Kaszubowski, candidate for the Clerk of Courts. Men are welcome. RSVP by calling 863-633-0375.
TOPS meeting
SEBRING — TOPS Chapter 487 invites you to join us each Wednesday morning to learn how to Take Off Pounds Sensibly. One hour meeting at 9 a.m. with private weigh-in starting at 8 a.m. at Whispering Pines Baptist Church, 303 White Pine Drive in Sebring. Fees are economical and the first meeting is free. For more information, contact Sandy at 863-471-1107 or 863-273-2020.
Annual card party and luncheon
SEBRING — The Garden Club of Sebring will hold their annual Spring Fundraiser Card Party and Luncheon on Thursday, March 5, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are $10 and includes lunch, 50/50, raffle and door prizes. This annual event provides the Garden Club with funds to send an elementary student to summer camp, as well as providing a graduating senior with a scholarship to help with college expenses. For tickets or more information, please call Gloria Frances at 863-471-0657.
Crawford County reunion
SEBRING — The annual retiree’s reunion for all Crawford County, including former Talon, Viscose, Channellock and Linesville, residents will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Come to visit and eat as our time may be limited. Lunch is $10 and includes tax and a beverage for seniors. There will be a basket passed for tips. For information, contact Nancy Galle at 910-308-7310 or Sherri Griffin at 863-381-5629.
PEO Group to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands P.E.O. Group will meet for lunch at noon on Thursday, March 5, at Bo David’s Restaurant, 131 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Crazy Hat dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Crazy Hat Dance on Thursday, March 5, at the Sunshine RV Resort, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Free Friday movie night
AVON PARK — Aktion Club and Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning Inc. will host the next Free Friday Movie Night, “The Legend of Tarzan” at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the HHEAL Show Arena, 4305 Independence Street in Avon Park. Concession stand opens at 6 p.m. Movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Movie is open to the public every first Friday of the month. Concessions such as hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, chips, candy, etc. will be sold by the Aktion Club to benefit the club’s community service projects and Heartland Horses. No other food and drink items are allowed on the grounds. Bring your own chair and bug spray. This is an outdoor covered movie theater.
Tevaris Clarke walk-a-thon
AVON PARK — The inaugural Tevaris Clarke Walk-A-Thon for Multiple Sclerosis will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at Avon Park Recreation Center, 207 E. State Street in Avon Park. Registration is $25. All proceeds benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For information, call 863-257-2095 or email movebeyond2018@gmail.com.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Annual plant sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Street in Lake Placid. There will be plenty of plants to choose from at reasonable prices, plus fertilizer, and we will try to answer some gardening questions for you. Hoping to see you there.
Quilt Show
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Quilts Show with Arts & Crafts Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Sebring Village Recreation Center, 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Admission is free. Donations of non-perishable food items for the food bank would be welcome. For more information, contact Carol DeArmitt at 863-385-1517.
St. Patty’s dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Dancers will host their “Early St. Patty’s” Dance on Saturday, March 7 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, 200 CR 621 East. We kick off with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed by the music of Chrissy. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The very popular Rick Arnold returns to the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall for the Saturday Night Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Cost is $8 at the door. All Saturday dances are available for non-members. For information, contact Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Artists reception Linda Beardsley
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Linda D. Beardsley, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park. There will be refreshments and a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Open to the public and admission is free. The show will be up through the month of March. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Linda is a member of Tanglewood Art League and Heartland Cultural Alliance. For more information, contact Norma Evans by phone at 863-385-3533 or email at nrpe1901@gmail.com.