Frostproof Jamboree returns
FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Jamboree is starting its fourth season, Thursday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m., with the PasSing Thru Country Music Band and Special Guests Keeping The Legends Alive, with live country, bluegrass, gospel and blues, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at 111 West First St. in the City Hall Auditorium (behind the post office) through the end of March in Frostproof. For more info call 704-490-6819 or 330-272-8350.
Square dance event
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a cupcake New Year’s Dance from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Sunshine RV Park, Rt. 70 east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Ed Richey will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:3pm. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Democratic Women special event
SEBRING — The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. In celebration, the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will be showing a monthly movie highlighting important moments in the suffrage movement. The first movie, “Iron Jawed Angels,” will be shown at 2 p.m .on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). A recent HBO release, Iron Jawed Angels re-enacts the final years of the women’s suffrage movement, from 1912 to the winning of the vote in 1920. The public is welcome to attend. For further information, contact Millie at 863-273-0459.
Welcome Back dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will begin their 2020 winter season with a Welcome Back Dance on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Dances begin at 7 p.m. with Rounds cued by Chuck Ryall. Ed Richey will call MS/Plus from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. Open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Good Stuff. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
Square dance workshops starting
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Bay Dance Club will begin holding dance workshops for the winter 2020 season. Round dance lessons begin Monday, Jan. 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. and will be held in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South. A MS/Plus workshop will begin Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 3-4:30 p.m. These are open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3. Come early to register. Doors open at noon. All monies will be awarded as prizes. For information or to reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Chicanes Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road, at the corner of Golfview Road and U.S. 27. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speaker will be Bryan Griffin, a writer, lawyer and specialist on U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle East. He is currently a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research in New York City.
Republican women to meet
SEBRING — The January meeting is rescheduled for noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. The guest speaker is W. Kyle Green, candidate for Clerk of Courts. Men are welcome. Please join us. RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Line dancing
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host a line dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Centre, . Bring all your friends to an evening of good music and dancing to the latest tunes. Bring your own beverages and snacks.
Tanglewood dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will be holding a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks and join us for an evening of fun.
Mark Murphy and Burchfield Brothers in concert
AVON PARK — Mark Murphy and The Burchfield Brothers will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart). A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. For information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Veterans benefit car show and fundraiser
SEBRING — The APLA Veterans Benefit Car Show & Fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, around Lake Olivia in Avon Park. Vendors interested in reserving an outdoor spot call Patti Brock at 863-452-7119 for pricing. To enter the cornhole tournament, contact Jeff Brock at 863-443-8286. Car show entry fee of $10 (check or money order please) should be mailed or brought to the APLA Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park. All proceeds benefit Bay Pines Fisher House.
Woman’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will hold their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 golfview Road. Guest speaker will be from the Aktion Club of Highlands County. Marlene Slye is chair woman for this event. Members are to bring non-perishable food items for Highlands County Food Reservoir, old eyeglasses for the Lions Club and items for Highlands County Domestic Violence Center (Safe House). Members are invited to bring a guest.
Vision loss class
SEBRING — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will run a nine week course to educate and empower those with vision loss, starting Jan. 14 and running to March 10 in Sebring. For more information or to sign-up, please call 941-359-1404.
Spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2604 State Road 17 South in Avon Park. Salad, spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert and beverage will cost $8. Eat in or take out available. For information, call 863-382-2208.
Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative will host their 11th annual Gala Tea from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, featuring a Celtic theme, at the Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Enjoy an afternoon of gourmet dining on tea sandwiches, fruit breads and decadent desserts followed by a Crazy Auction, hat contest and multiple door prizes. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Caladium Arts and Crafts Co-Operative, 132 Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit www.caladiumarts.org.
MLK Prayer Breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. The program will begin at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s theme, “Make The Dream a Reality.” The tickets are $20 each which includes dinner entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Norman G. Knight, pastor Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park.
Reserved Tables of 8 at $160 are available.
For ticket information or to purchase tickets, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.