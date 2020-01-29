Ladies luncheon
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a ladies luncheon and program with Janene and Elena Dubbeld as speakers and singers with the theme “Grace,” at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the dining hall at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Cost is $25. For tickets, call Ann Fisher at 724-698-9665.
Blood Bus at St. James
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood Bus will be at St. James Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church, 3380 Placid View Drive. For a reserved time, call Nicky Drury at 863-699-0764. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Hobo stew dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Hobo Stew Dance on Thursday evening, Jan. 30, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds starting at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
54th annual Arts & Crafts Fair
LAKE PLACID — The 54th annual Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2 in DeVane Park in Lake Placid. Featuring 120 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths, entertainment and children’s activities. Free parking and free admission. Arts and crafts exhibits will be located at Lake Placid Middle School for adults and students. Free van shuttles will transport visitors from DeVane Park to the Exhibit Hall. For more information, please call 863-465-3963.
Annual yard sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will have its annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Don’t miss this one day only sale. Coffee, donuts and lunch are available. Check out the bake sale.
Democratic women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesdays). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10:00 a.m. Please come early and enjoy light refreshments. Jill Lewis-Daggs, president, Okaloosa County Democratic Black Caucus, and community activist, will be guest speaker. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by George Durham & Co. with Gwen. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner/dance
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will have its Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner/Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Music by DJ Cole. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. You are welcome to BYOB. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. with carryout available. This event is open to the public for a donation of $10 per person. Reserve your table now by calling 863-382-1554. Advance ticket sales available through board members.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third sunday every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.