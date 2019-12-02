Crime prevention program today
SEBRING — Highlands County Florida Indivisible invites the public to a Crime Prevention Program at 1:30 p.m. today, Dec. 2, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Brian MacNeel of the Crime Prevention Task Force will present an entertaining and thought provoking presentation on a wide range of issues. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 863-272-1200.
Avon Park Christmas Parade tonight
AVON PARK — The 2019 APCC Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 2, down Main Street in Avon Park.
SHS Winter Choir Concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Winter Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church of Sebring. The public is invited to come enjoy a variety of musical selections including holiday music. Five choirs will perform, including Show Choir. Donations will be taken at the door to help support choral music at Sebring High School. Mrs. Christi Hagen, the SHS Choral Director, is proud to announce this year’s Florida Vocal Association All State Students are Alysia Anders and Alexandros Tsakalos. They will be performing with the Florida All State Chorus in Tampa in January.
Christmas concert at Wildstein Center
AVON PARK — The 60 member Highlands County Concert Band presents “Christmas Sleigh Ride” concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC, 600 W. College Drive. Tickets available from band members or at the door for a $8 donation. The concert band is under the direction of Tony Juliano and associate director Tom Stadler. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Grief workshop
SEBRING — Change of Pace is partnering with Cornerstone Hospice to bring a workshop to the community of Highlands County at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Charlie Stroup, with Cornerstone Hospice, will present “Grief and the Holidays.” For information or to RSVP, please call 863-382-1188.
Highlands County Fire Rescue
SEBRING — Most of the HCFR stations are participating as collection sites for the Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive happening now through Friday, Dec. 6. Collection boxes can be found at most fire and EMS stations around the county and also at Office Essentials, 204 S. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, book, etc. to help local children in need. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 6.
Sebring Christmas Parade
SEBRING — The 2019 Sebring Christmas Parade will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Sebring.
Wild Turkey Tavern Toy Drive
AVON PARK — The Wild Turkey Tavern will hold its annual Toy Drive benefiting Highlands County children on Sunday, Dec. 8. They will have a silent/live auction, 50/50, live music and toy drive. Silent auction bidding begins at 9 a.m. with winners announced 11:30 a.m. Live auction begins at noon. Dart tournament begins directly after live auction. Anyone looking to make a donation please see Vikki. The Wild Turkey Tavern is at 2751 U.S. 27 South. For information, call 863-452-5284.
Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive
SEBRING — The Battle of the Bands Incorporated is collecting toys for their Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive to benefit four local hospitals and give toys to children in distress. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to one of the drop off locations throughout Highlands County which include all three Chamber of Commerce offices, The Highlands News-Sun, Sunshine Staffing, Little Italy Pizza, Avon Park Moose Lodge, Avon Park VFW, Center State Bank in Avon Park and more. For location information, visit the website, the-battle-of-the-bands.com or visit the Facebook page.
Christmas toy drive
SEBRING — Patriots in Action and the HCSO COPS ADAPT Unit are collecting toys for boys and girls of all age groups. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy but monetary donations are also welcome. Boxes are picked up Thursday, Dec. 12. There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2934 Sparta Road where you can also donate. There will be refreshments and Santa with his elves. Drop off locations include The Palms of Sebring, Mr. Sammy’s Pizza, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Bagwell Lumber and more. For more information or complete list of locations, visit the HCSO Facebook page or call Debbie at 863-273-2129, Penny at 863-405-5456 or Stephanie at 863-202-5897.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.