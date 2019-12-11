Butterfly Club
SEBRING — The December meeting of the Central Florida Pollinators and Butterfly Club has been canceled due to holidays and the January meeting will be held as usual on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive
SEBRING — The 15th annual Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive runs now through Thursday, Dec. 12. All toys will be donated to Heartland for Children, a local not-for-profit child welfare agency. These toys will be given to children in foster care or protective custody in Highlands, Polk and Hardee counties. The last day to drop off new toys is Thursday, Dec. 12. Bring a new toy to Pepper Natural Health & Wellness, 2827 Alt. U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
Holiday toy drive
SEBRING — Dr. David S. Guerra has partnered with Childrens Christmas in the Highlands now through Friday, Dec. 20 to help bring Christmas to a homeless child. A dropbox will be located at Dr. Guerra’s office, 3670 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Bring an unwrapped toy or gift for a child in need. For information, call 863-471-1236.
Christmas toy drive
SEBRING — The Wild Hawg will host its “Wild Hawg” Toy Drive from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Wild Hawg, 4141 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. A day of fun and giving to the kids of Highlands County. The Wild Hawg has teamed up with The Guardian Ad Litem Program. Gifts should be unwrapped. No stuffed animals or toy guns or toy knives please. Anyone with custom bikes or muscle cars or classic cars can put them on display for the spectators. Ransom will be live from 3-7 p.m. For information, call 863-451-5590.
Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive
SEBRING — Hill-Gustat Middle School’s Positive Action Club (PAC) is having a Christmas Toy Drive for the less fortunate at the school. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the school’s front office. The school is at 4700 Schumacher Road in Sebring. For information, call 863-471-5437.
Sebring boat parade
SEBRING — The 5th Annual Sebring Christmas Boat Parade will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, on beautiful Lake Jackson behind Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 4731 Lakeview Drive. All participating boats need to be launched and floating behind Don Jose’s no later than 6:30 p.m. Parade starts promptly at 7 p.m. The parade starts and ends at Don Jose. Registration is $10 and can be paid at Coast Dental in the Lakeshore Mall or at the boat ramp. Early registration is recommended to save your spot and avoid congestion at the ramp. All proceeds this year will be going to The Children’s Museum of the Highlands. There will be a 50/50, a silent auction and raffle. This is a kid friendly event and word has it that Santa is coming along for the ride.
Lake Placid Eye Clinic toy drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Eye Clinic is a designated drop off location accepting new, unwrapped gifts suitable for a girl or boy. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 17. Drop off times are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Placid Eye Clinic is at 211 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. For information, call 863-465-1880.
Sebring Middle School toy drive
SEBRING — Sebring Middle School’s Positive Action Club (PAC) is having a Christmas Toy Drive for the less fortunate at the school. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the school’s front office. The school is at 500 E. Center Ave. in Sebring. For information, call 863-471-5700.
Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive
SEBRING — The Battle of the Bands Incorporated is collecting toys for their Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive to benefit four local hospitals and give toys to children in distress. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to one of the drop off locations throughout Highlands County which include all three Chamber of Commerce offices, The Highlands News-Sun, Sunshine Staffing, Little Italy Pizza, Avon Park Moose Lodge, Avon Park VFW, Center State Bank in Avon Park and more. For location information, visit the website, the-battle-of-the-bands.com or visit the Facebook page.
Christmas toy drive
SEBRING — Patriots in Action and the HCSO COPS ADAPT Unit are collecting toys for boys and girls of all age groups. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy but monetary donations are also welcome. Boxes are picked up Thursday, Dec. 12. There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2934 Sparta Road where you can also donate. There will be refreshments and Santa with his elves. Drop off locations include The Palms of Sebring, Mr. Sammy’s Pizza, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Bagwell Lumber and more. For more information or complete list of locations, visit the HCSO Facebook page or call Debbie at 863-273-2129, Penny at 863-405-5456 or Stephanie at 863-202-5897.
Wacaster Family and friends
SEBRING — The Wacaster Family will perform live at 6 p.m. every Saturday night at Under the Oaks Oprey, 3414 Beck Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are a $10 donation at the door. For more information or to RSVP, call 863-273-1890.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Republican Party of Highlands County monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Dinner is optional (order from the menu) from 5 – 6 p.m, Dessert and Fellowship 6 p.m. with the program commencing at 6:30 p.m. The guest speakers are Reverend Kevin Ahrens and Rabbi David Nessenoff. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
LPE choir concert
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elementary Green Dragon choir and handbells will present a special holiday concert entitled “One Small Child” in conjunction with First Presbyterian Church’s children’s choir, teen bell ensemble, and Praise Ringers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Street, between Interlake and Dal Hall Blvd. The concert will feature songs in English, Spanish and Latin, as well as special music on the harp, piano and handbells. The program will feature holiday music and a harp solo by Vicknell Berrios-Lopez. The public is invited.
Square dance in LP
LAKE PLACID — Pine Ridge Promenaders will start their square dance season with a “Welcome Back” dance on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Sunshine RV Park, Rt. 70 East of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Robert Arias will call MS/PLUS 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Let it Snow
SEBRING — The Downtown Sebring CRA presents “Let It Snow,” from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, on E. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring. Snow will fall for the hour leading into our Cinema on the Circle event at 8 p.m. showing “The Grinch.” Start the Christmas season with a bit of snow!
Singing Christmas Trees trip
SEBRING — Join the Sebring Historical Society for a Christmas Holiday Trip on a chartered Annett Bus to see “The Singing Christmas Trees” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church of Orlando. The musical presentation began over 30 years ago and has become a tradition in Central Florida. The bus will leave the Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave., at 10 a.m. Reserved seating and buffet lunch included. Cost for the show and lunch is $85.50 plus tax for members and $95 plus tax for nonmembers. All proceeds benefit the Sebring Historical Society. For more information, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Breakfast with Santa
SEBRING — Come have “Breakfast With Santa” from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sebring Hills Association, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat. Price for breakfast is children under three eat free, ages 4-12 are $3 and adults are $5 for members and $6 nonmembers. There will be vendors, face painting and crafts. For more information, call or email Jane at Janner301@aol.com or 772-410-7284.
Lake Placid Christmas Parade
LAKE PLACID — The 2019 Lake Placid Annual Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Parade will begin on Dal Hall Blvd. and travel south on North Main Ave. then east on Interlake Blvd. to U.S. 27.
Genesis Center Coffee House
LAKE PLACID — Immediately following the Christmas Parade in Lake Placid on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church will host their annual Coffee House, at 218 E. Belleview Street, near the football field. Free and open to the public. Come for music, Christmas cheer, desserts, coffee, hot chocolate and more.
Plaid Tidings
SEBRING — The sixth Annual Plaid Tidings, a Christmas Concert, is a festive event put on by Moore Performing Arts, Inc. and will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring. This kid-friendly musical event is sure to bring out the holiday cheer as attendees can enjoy a variety of vocal performances, skits and see some beloved Christmas characters. The event is in partnership with Heartland Core Wellness, formerly Drug Free Highlands. Cost is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased online at EventBrite.com, search for Plaid Tidings, A Christmas Concert, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Heartland Core Wellness office, 223 Pomegranate Ave. For information, call 863-385-2138.
Golf Cart Christmas Parade
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes will host its annual Golf Cart Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 13. Line Up begins at 6:40 p.m. at the corner of Bluebird Ave. and Wildflower Street in Lake Placid. A fun parade consisting only of golf carts and side-by-sides. A thrilling after party will take place that night for all ages from 8-11 p.m. at Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road. Sugar Sand Distillery will host a food truck onsite starting at 5 p.m. and live music onsite from 7-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event. For more information, visit SugarSandDistillery.com.
Christmas boat parade
LAKE PLACID — The Leisure Lakes Home Owners Civic Association (LLHOCA) will again this year be sponsoring their annual Christmas Boat Parade at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Stearns Creek at the Lake June Road Bridge. Stearns Creek is also known as the main canal in the Leisure Lakes development. The parade is open to all persons with a legally registered watercraft suitable for navigating Stearns Creek. Although it is not necessary to decorate your boat to participate, awards will be given for the first, second and third place judged for their decorations. An award ceremony will be held following the parade at 3 p.m. at the Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Company station. You may pre-register by contacting Bill Miller at 215-896-0775.
Christmas dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their Christmas Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Music by Dennis & Wendy Jager. BYOB and snacks for your table. Tickets are $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers. For tickets, call Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.
9th annual choir festival
AVON PARK — Ridge Area SDA Sanctuary Choir presents the 9th annual Christmas Choir Festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the program. For more information, call 863-385-7117.
Free car wash
SEBRING — A Free Car Wash will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Advance Auto Parts 9523, at 3550 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by Lakeland District Chapter Sons of Allen and Greater Mount Zion AME Church Young People’s Department. For information, contact Brother James W. Aaron at 863-385-9288.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Music from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s by Lora Patton at the Saturday Night Dance in the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, Tickets are $8 at the door. The New Year’s Eve Ball with Paizley Craze is Tuesday, Dec. 31at 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating. Tickets for the Ball are $22.50.For information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Breakfast and bake sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks will have an Open to the Public Breakfast and Bake Sale on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and enjoy the wonderful buffet, the made to order omelets and the wonderful bake sale items that the Elk members will provide. The bar will be open and Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available. All parties with six or more people should call for reservations 863-471-3557.
Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. Cost is $10 each and includes BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a beverage. Take out is available. The public is invited.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
NARVRE to meet
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees (NARVRE) meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of the month, from October through May, at Homer’s Restaurant,1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. The next meeting is Monday, Dec. 16. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited to attend. For information, call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Christmas music program
SEBRING — Come join us at Sebring Hills Clubhouse for a Christmas Music Presentation by Dennis Cooper on the keyboard and sing-a-long at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 200 Lark Ave. Program is open to the public. Light refreshments to follow. Admission is free but goodwill donations accepted.
Pet photos with Santa
SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District in Sebring will host Santa Paws from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Sun ‘N Lake Dog Park, just north of the community center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Bring your pets to take a photo with Santa for only $10. A high-quality digital photo will be emailed to you. All proceeds go directly to Sebring Angels.
Christmas lights display competition
SEBRING — The ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Light Display Competition will take place Thursday, Dec. 19. All Sun ‘n Lake residences and businesses are eligible and encouraged to compete in the Christmas Light Challenge. Light displays will be judged by a panel of judges at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to view the wonderful displays that will transform our beautiful community into a festival of lights for the Sun ‘n Lake Christmas Light Challenge!
St. Catherine card and game party
SEBRING — The December Card and Game Party sponsored by the Women’s Guild will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Youth and Family Center on U.S. 27 across from Lakeshore Mall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. so bring your favorite card or board game and enjoy the afternoon with us. Admission is $5 and includes dessert and beverages. For more information or to make a table reservation, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090. Gentleman are also welcome.
Silent Night dinner and show
SEBRING — Under the Oaks Opry presents Silent Night on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3414 Beck Ave. in Sebring. Must RSVP. Tickets $20 donation. Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Show at 6 p.m. featuring The Wacaster Family and friends. Dinner includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, roll and choice of beverage. For information or RSVP, call 863-273-1890.
Frosty Christmas Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works will host their Frosty Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Soda Shop, 201 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. There will be sales, activities, contests, photos with Frosty from 2-4 p.m. and more. Discounts on craft soda holiday gift baskets, Frostie Craft Soda Flight for $4, “Frosty the Snowman” coloring contest, $1 hot cocoa and more. December shake of the month is chocolate peppermint. Enjoy the Carousel of Lights Christmas Lights & Activities on the Circle. For questions or more information, email sebringsodaworks@gmail.com.