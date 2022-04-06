Republican Women meet
SEBRING — Today, April 6 at noon, the Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet at the Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N, Suite 2A. The speaker is Leslie Behm, Executive Director, Hope Haven Transitional Housing. Please RSVP by calling Penny at 863-633-0375. Men are welcome.
Food Drive-thru
SEBRING — On Thursday, April 7 from 10 a.m. until noon, Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in partnership with The Freedom Church, will hold a drive-thru food distribution for those in need. It is free food and fresh food! Location is 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
P.E.O. Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands P.E.O. Group, a philanthropic women’s educational organization, will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the home of Gloria Graham. Members living or visiting in the area are invited. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — There will be bingo on April 7, 14, 21, and 28. Begins at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. Location is Association Clubhouse at 400 Lark Ave.
12 hours of BBQ
SEBRING — Sebring Firemen, Inc. is holding a BBQ competition on April 8 and 9 at 781 Magnolia Ave. Free admission, $5 parking. $150 entry fee for BBQ competition - ribs, chicken, brisket & pulled pork. Cash prizes $2,325. Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. food trucks all day. First 100 attendees Friday receive a $2 lunch coupon. 5-8 p.m. California Toe Jam Band; 8:30-11 Hard Candy Band. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. classic car show, live music, corn hole tourney, food trucks, farmers market; 5 p.m. BBQ awards. Bounce houses, 50/50 & raffle prizes, BBQ vendors, dancing, cold beer and wine.
Democratic Women’s fundraiser
SEBRING — Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet at 4216 Sebring Parkway for a Soup/Salad bingo event, cost is $15. Cash prizes.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, April 9, from 8 - 10 a.m. - the Sebring Hills Association is holding a fundraising pancake breakfast. Menu is pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. $6 members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under, FREE for children under 3. Open to the public. Location is 400 Lark Ave.
Escape to Kokomo 2022
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial presents the annual “Escape to Kokomo” Saturday, April 9, from 6-10 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘n Lake. Free margaritas and beer. Wear your flip flops and enjoy live music. Benefiting Ridge Area Arc. $60 per person. Purchase online at ridgeareaarc.org by April 4. Sponsorships are available. 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (come early), the Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch for $12 each. The menu is chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take-out is available also. Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Johnny Cash tribute
AVON PARK — Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m., the VFW Post 9853 is hosting a musical tribute to Johnny Cash by Bill Forness. Free to the public. Food will be available for a cost of $8. Location is 75 N. Olivia Drive. For further information, call 863-452-9853.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m., the Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ at 3800 Sebring Parkway. Noted mineralogist, Cliff Burke will be featured speaker. He has collected minerals from throughout North America and will demonstrate his method of panning for gold. Also on display and for purchase will be some minerals, fossils, books and magazines. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
American Israeli Initiative to meet
SEBRING — On Wednesday, April 13, at 11:45 a.m. the Heartland American Israeli Initiative will meet at Inn On The Lakes, corner of U.S. 27 and Golfview Dr. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest, Dr. Ernie Schmidt, will speak on The Rebirth of Israel. Open to the public. Join us and bring a friend.