Coin club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. Our guest speaker will be local coin dealer Ed Satter. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask.
Ridin' with Biden event
SEBRING — The Democratic Executive Committee of Highlands County will host their Ridin’ With Biden caravan event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The caravan will meet at Democratic HQ, 4216 Sebring Parkway at 9 a.m. to prepare and decorate vehicles. Our local candidates, Allen Ellison, Linda Tripp and Bobbie Smith-Powell will be on hand between 9 and 10 a.m. to meet and greet participants. We will depart from our Sebring Pkwy HQ at 10 a.m. and visit neighborhood shopping malls and strips, downtown areas and the like, talking to voters, sharing information on Biden's vision, the Democratic platform and our local candidates.
Trunk or Treat event
SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the church, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. There will be free candy and fun for all kids.
Spooktacular Car Show & Food Truck Rally
SEBRING — Lakeshore Mall will host a Spooktacular Car Show & Food Truck Rally from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 901 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Admission and registration are free. There will be food and drink, costumes, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, music, games and of course trick or treating! For more information or to register, call 863-471-9500 ext. 221 or email Racheal.Proctor@lakeshoremall.com.
High Speed Halloween
AVON PARK — Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County welcome residents to High Speed Halloween 2020 taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at BGC Highlands County-Avon Park Athletic & Learning Center, 207 E. State Street in Avon Park. See in person the SIR Pace Car Corvette and the AdventHealth Super Racer! Experience Heartland Lions Football, watching our local semi-pro team play a scrimmage game. Health checks and life skills tips. Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. Partner sponsors include Sebring International Raceway, Heartland Lions Football, AdventHealth, Highlands County Sheriff's Office and the city of Avon Park.