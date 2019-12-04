Circle of Cans
SEBRING — The Rotary Club of Sebring will host the Annual Circle of Cans fundraising event around Circle Park Drive in downtown Sebring from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. There will not be any road closures associated with this event; however, there will be collection locations stationed around Circle Park Drive at the intersections of North and South Ridgewood Drive and South Commerce Avenue. As such there may be temporary traffic delays in the associated areas of this event. Please use extra caution while traveling in the area of this event.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Toy Drive
SEBRING — Most of the HCFR stations are participating as collection sites for the Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive happening now through Friday, Dec. 6. Collection boxes can be found at most fire and EMS stations around the county and also at Office Essentials, 204 S. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, book, etc. to help local children in need. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 6.
Lake Placid Eye Clinic
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Eye Clinic is a designated drop off location accepting new, unwrapped gifts suitable for a girl or boy. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 17. Drop off times are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Placid Eye Clinic is at 211 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid. For information, call 863-465-1880.
Wild Turkey Tavern Toy Drive
AVON PARK — The Wild Turkey Tavern will hold its annual Toy Drive benefiting Highlands County children on Sunday, Dec. 8. They will have a silent/live auction, 50/50, live music and toy drive. Silent auction bidding begins at 9 a.m. with winners announced 11:30 a.m. Live auction begins at noon. Dart tournament begins directly after live auction. Anyone looking to make a donation please see Vikki. The Wild Turkey Tavern is at 2751 U.S. 27 South. For information, call 863-452-5284.
Sebring Middle School
SEBRING — Sebring Middle School’s Positive Action Club (PAC) is having a Christmas Toy Drive for the less fortunate at the school. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the school’s front office. The school is at 500 E. Center Ave. in Sebring. For information, call 863-471-5700.
Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive
SEBRING — The Battle of the Bands Incorporated is collecting toys for their Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive to benefit four local hospitals and give toys to children in distress. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to one of the drop off locations throughout Highlands County which include all three Chamber of Commerce offices, The Highlands News-Sun, Sunshine Staffing, Little Italy Pizza, Avon Park Moose Lodge, Avon Park VFW, Center State Bank in Avon Park and more. For location information, visit the website, the-battle-of-the-bands.com or visit the Facebook page.
Christmas toy drive
SEBRING — Patriots in Action and the HCSO COPS ADAPT Unit are collecting toys for boys and girls of all age groups. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy but monetary donations are also welcome. Boxes are picked up Thursday, Dec. 12. There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2934 Sparta Road where you can also donate. There will be refreshments and Santa with his elves. Drop off locations include The Palms of Sebring, Mr. Sammy’s Pizza, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Bagwell Lumber and more. For more information or complete list of locations, visit the HCSO Facebook page or call Debbie at 863-273-2129, Penny at 863-405-5456 or Stephanie at 863-202-5897.
Florida Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida Writers today, Dec. 4, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and hear Larry speak at 7 p.m. on “Including Body Language in Your Work.” All are welcome. For information, call Larry at 828-254-0904.
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet for lunch at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the home of Elaine Becker. Members and PEO visitors are invited. PEO is an international organization that supports education for women. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Grief workshop
SEBRING — Change of Pace is partnering with Cornerstone Hospice to bring a workshop to the community of Highlands County at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Charlie Stroup, with Cornerstone Hospice, will present “Grief and the Holidays.” For information or to RSVP, please call 863-382-1188.
Bingo to resume
SEBRING — Bingo is set to resume at Sebring Hills Association on Thursday, Dec. 5, 200 Lark Ave. Doors open at 4 p.m. and game starts at 6 p.m. Bingo will be played every Thursday for the season and will be called by Sam Dunn, Diana Frederick and Alex Whitbeck. Game is open to residents and the public.
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month through May.
Sebring Christmas Parade
SEBRING — The 2019 Sebring Christmas Parade will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Sebring.
Holiday pet parade and movie
AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County will feature “Santa Paws” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, as this month’s free movie in Heartland Horses Show Arena, 4305 Independence Street, off College Drive in Avon Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their furry friends with paws to come to the show to be part of the pet Holiday Pet Parade before the movie. Concession stand opens at 5 p.m. Food and drinks sold to benefit Aktion Club and Heartland Horses. Bring a lawn chair and bug spray. Movie is shown in a covered arena so rain will not affect the show. The free movie is open to the public. For more details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Frank E and the Bucket List. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Pearl Harbor Commemoration
AVON PARK — Battle of the Bands will present a Pearl Harbor Commemoration and Brick Dedication at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Veterans Square on Main Street in Avon Park, at the big flag pole. There will be a dedication of the commemorative bricks that were purchased by loved ones that will be on permanent display on Veterans Square. This will also be the lighting of the Armed Forces Tree Display. WWII veterans and VIPs will be in attendance.
Holiday cookie sale
SEBRING — The ladies of First Christian Church are holding a Santa Cookie and Candy Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. All cookies are homemade and will be $6 per pound. Candy sold separately. Come early to get the best choice.
Highlands Ridge Chorale
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale presents its Christmas concert, “Hallelujah — It’s Christmas!” You will enjoy an evening of various holiday tunes accompanied by local musicians. There will be two performances, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in Founders Hall and 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. There is no charge but donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.
Democratic women luncheon
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold its Holiday Luncheon Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Island View Restaurant, Sun ’N Lake Golf Club, 5223 Sun ’N Lake Blvd, Sebring. Attorney Nuren Durre Haider, an American Muslim originally from Bangladesh, and an active officer of the Orange County Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Party, will be the guest speaker. Monica Readus, first vice president of the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, will install the Highlands County DWC officers for 2020 and 2021. Doors open at 11 a.m. Luncheon cost is $35. For more information, call DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!
Free Christmas concert
AVON PARK — All are invited to special musical performance of “The Light of Christmas” by Walker Memorial Academy student’s Fire ‘n Steel drums, Concert Band, Schola Cantando, Grades 4-6 Chorus, Junior Steelers, Junior Band, Grades K-2 Chorus and the Grade 3 Recorders. The free community concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for Performing Arts at SFSC. Get your free tickets by visiting https;//tinyurl.com/WalkerLightOfChristmas or by emailing WMAHSPN@wmaeagles.org or contacting the school office at 863-453-3131, extension 0.
Wacaster Family and friends
SEBRING — The Wacaster Family will perform live at 6 p.m. every Saturday night at Under the Oaks Oprey, 3414 Beck Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are a $10 donation at the door. For more information or to RSVP, call 863-273-1890.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. This will be their annual Christmas celebration. After a brief meeting, there will be food, fellowship and fun. Please bring your potluck contribution plus a small, wrapped rock or gem gift (if you wish to participate). Birthstone for December is turquoise. For more information, call Zeb at 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Retired educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun N Lake Blvd. Guest speaker will be Janell Marmon, executive director of the Highlands Art League. Entertainment will be provided by the Hill-Gustat Chorus. Please bring unwrapped toys for Heartland for Children Rudolph’s Roundup Toy Drive. All retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Republican Party of Highlands County monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Dinner is optional (order from the menu) from 5 – 6 p.m, Dessert and Fellowship 6 p.m. with the program commencing at 6:30 p.m. The guest speakers are Reverend Kevin Ahrens and Rabbi David Nessenoff. RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
Golf Cart Christmas Parade
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes will host its annual Golf Cart Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 13. Line Up begins at 6:40 p.m. at the corner of Bluebird Ave. and Wildflower Street in Lake Placid. A fun parade consisting only of golf carts and side-by-sides. A thrilling after party will take place that night for all ages from 8-11 p.m. at Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road. Sugar Sand Distillery will host a food truck onsite starting at 5 p.m. and live music onsite from 7-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event. For more information, visit SugarSandDistillery.com.
Singing Christmas Trees trip
SEBRING — Join the Sebring Historical Society for a Christmas Holiday Trip on a chartered Annett Bus to see “The Singing Christmas Trees” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church of Orlando. The musical presentation began over 30 years ago and has become a tradition in Central Florida. The bus will leave the Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave., at 10 a.m. Reserved seating and buffet lunch included. Cost for the show and lunch is $85.50 plus tax for members and $95 plus tax for nonmembers. All proceeds benefit the Sebring Historical Society. For more information, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Breakfast with Santa
SEBRING — Come have “Breakfast With Santa” from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sebring Hills Association, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat. Breakfast is $6 for non-members and $5 for members. There will be vendors, face painting and crafts. For more information, call or email Jane at Janner301@aol.com or 772-410-7284.
Lake Placid Christmas Parade
LAKE PLACID — The 2019 Lake Placid Annual Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Parade will begin on Dal Hall Blvd. and travel south on North Main Ave. then east on Interlake Blvd. to U.S. 27.
Genesis Center Coffee House
LAKE PLACID — Immediately following the Christmas Parade in Lake Placid on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church will host their annual Coffee House, at 218 E. Belleview Street, near the football field. Free and open to the public. Come for music, Christmas cheer, desserts, coffee, hot chocolate and more.
Plaid Tidings
SEBRING — The sixth Annual Plaid Tidings, a Christmas Concert, is a festive event put on by Moore Performing Arts, Inc. and will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring. This kid-friendly musical event is sure to bring out the holiday cheer as attendees can enjoy a variety of vocal performances, skits and see some beloved Christmas characters. The event is in partnership with Heartland Core Wellness, formerly Drug Free Highlands. Cost is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased online at EventBrite.com, search for Plaid Tidings, A Christmas Concert, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Heartland Core Wellness office, 223 Pomegranate Ave. For information, call 863-385-2138.
Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. Cost is $10 each and includes BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a beverage. Take out is available. The public is invited.
Pet photos with Santa
SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District in Sebring will host Santa Paws from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Sun ‘N Lake Dog Park, just north of the community center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Bring your pets to take a photo with Santa for only $10. A high-quality digital photo will be emailed to you. All proceeds go directly to Sebring Angels.
Christmas lights display competition
SEBRING — The ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Light Display Competition will take place Thursday, Dec. 19. All Sun ‘n Lake residences and businesses are eligible and encouraged to compete in the Christmas Light Challenge. Light displays will be judged by a panel of judges at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to view the wonderful displays that will transform our beautiful community into a festival of lights for the Sun ‘n Lake Christmas Light Challenge!
Frosty Christmas Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works will host their Frosty Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Soda Shop, 201 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. There will be sales, activities, contests, photos with Frosty from 2-4 p.m. and more. Discounts on craft soda holiday gift baskets, Frostie Craft Soda Flight for $4, “Frosty the Snowman” coloring contest, $1 hot cocoa and more. December shake of the month is chocolate peppermint. Enjoy the Carousel of Lights Christmas Lights & Activities on the Circle. For questions or more information, email sebringsodaworks@gmail.com.
New Years Eve ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay welcomes Paizley Craze for their New Years Eve Ball at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Reserved seating. Tickets are $22.50. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 between 1-5 p.m.