Walker Academy plans drive-thru graduation parades
AVON PARK — Walker Memorial Academy will celebrate its graduates with a special online church service by the graduating Class of 2020 at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Tune in to www.discoverjesus.org to enjoy the service.
A drive-thru graduation parade will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24 for the eighth grade graduation and at 3 p.m. for the senior class graduation. The parades will take place at Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1410 W. Avon Blvd., or watch at m.youtube.com/channel/UCO0Gi94eFfNCViW3sf_Dmg.
This will also be time for acknowledgement of the newest National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society members at the Academy.
Cruise in honor of APHS Class of ‘20
AVON PARK — Friday night’s Cruising the Mall event will be in honor and celebration of the Avon Park High School Class of 2020. Since everyone will be in vehicles, social distance is a given. The group will meet at Little Italy Restaurant after the cruise. If attending Friday night, come dressed in red. Red Devil flags and APHS flags are welcome. Create a sign to wave our your window.
The Avon Park Main Street Cruise Group rides from 8-9 p.m. every Friday after gathering at 7:30 p.m.
If you don’t want to drive, but still want to honor the graduating seniors, find a spot on the sidewalk (keeping your social distance) and cheer them on.