Community event is today
The Holy Trap Ministries’ Community Event will take place in both Sebring and Lake Placid from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last. The Sebring event will be near the Hope Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Lake Placid event will take place on Crestmore Drive in Highway Park.
Second Sunday Super Supper
LAKE PLACID — Second Sunday Super Suppers resume this weekend at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. The afternoon features cooking demonstrations using plant-based ingredients, nutrition topics, recipes and supper. Space is limited, so reserve a spot by calling 863-840-1124. This Sunday’s event will be done via Zoom. For login information, call 863-840-1125 or email heartland.chippers@gmail.com