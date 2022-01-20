Coin club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on Liberty Seated quarters (1838–1891). Social distancing will be practiced, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. Entertainment will be provided by John Patti. The club will be collecting donations for Heartland Horses to sponsor a horse or horses for 2022. The public is welcome.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will hold its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. The topic will be the zebra longwing butterfly. Everyone is welcome.
County to help veterans
AVON PARK — To help more veterans and their family members in our community, Veterans Services Office staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month. Every fourth Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 25, VSO staff will be at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, please call 863-402-6623.