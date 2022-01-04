Historically, police-community relations in minority neighborhoods, particularly African-American neighborhoods, have not been good. Race-based profiling and disparate treatment resulting in the use of excessive and sometimes deadly force have made it difficult for minorities to trust the police. Dramatic cell phone videos show the gross misconduct in all its stark reality.
In order to win the trust of minority communities, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman started an innovative Community-Oriented Policing Services program in 2018 called COPS ADAPT.
Four deputies were assigned to one of three high crime neighborhoods — Washington Heights in Sebring, Highway Park in Lake Placid, and the Southside of Avon Park. In 2020, two more deputies were added to the COPS Team.
Other members of the COPS Team include Lieutenant Tyrone Tyson, the administrator of the program, and Sergeant Jason Mulligan, who oversees daily operations.
“Unlike the traditional police officer who goes from one crime scene to another, we spend our entire day in one neighborhood. We get to know the residents, and they get to know us,” COPS Deputy Brandon Wells said.
COPS Team members spend a great deal of their time with young people, mentoring and counseling them and participating with them in COPS-sponsored sports events.
Directors of youth organizations interviewed for this article agree that the COPS Team has successfully reversed many negative images of the police.
“I have a lot of respect for Sheriff Blackman and Lieutenant Tyson for setting up this program,” said Florine Anderson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Avon Park.
“Kids love it when the officers come here. Kids trust them and enjoy talking to them. Thanks to this program, kids know that not all police officers are bad. There are good officers too,” Anderson said.
Some of the topics that COPS Team members talk about with kids are drug use and abuse, gun safety and gun violence, and the dangers posed by opioids/opiates. Kids also learn about law enforcement careers, and occasionally handlers from the K-9 team visit with their dogs and hold mock tracking scenarios.
The COPS Team sponsors and participates in kickball tournaments with the kids. “Sometimes the parents play kickball too,” Anderson said.
The COPS Team also can be seen at the Youth for Christ Teen Center in Sebring on Friday nights. Usually 20-30 teens, 14 to 18 years old, congregate at the center from 6-8:30 p.m. Sometimes informal conversations ensue; sometimes, organized sports. “It’s a pretty open format,” Teen Pastor Ryan Myhre said.
Ada McGowan, CEO, president and founder of Highlands County Citizens with Voices, is a big supporter of the COPS program. “The deputies are excellent role models. They are able to relate well to the kids in part because they are still young themselves. If things get out of hand, the officers talk to the kids. They don’t threaten to handcuff them and take them to jail,” McGowan pointed out.
Sometimes, the deputies come into contact with individuals and families who appear to be in serious financial need. After verifying that the needs are legitimate, the COPS Team members reach out to help.
Thanks to Tyson’s extensive networking with community organizations, the deputies are often able to find guardian angels who are able to provide emergency resources.
At Tyson’s request, McGowan bought groceries this past Thanksgiving for one family and supplied a prepared meal for another family that simply had to be heated in the oven. “I’ve called upon Ms. McGowan in other situations, and she’s always there to do what she can,” Tyson said.
Carol Pollard founded an organization called Reach a Child (Reading Enjoyment Affects Childhood Happiness). Her charitable efforts with the COPS program began when she started providing backpacks filled with books for the deputies to give to kids. Since then, Reach a Child has raised funds to enable COPS to purchase many other items for those in need.
Pollard was the guest speaker at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Sebring Women’s Club. The entire COPS Team appeared at the event, unbeknownst to many of the attendees, which gave the women quite a scare initially.
“The COPS Team has become a valuable resource in developing leads in murders and other serious violent felonies,” Colonel Mike Brown, HCSO undersheriff, said in an interview. “Because the COPS team has broken down barriers, some neighborhood residents now feel comfortable passing along information, usually under the cloak of anonymity.”
“Our patrol and investigative teams also have come to appreciate the work of the COPS ADAPT Team, and now the three teams work together to solve community problems,” Brown pointed out.
One of Highlands County’s most successful crime busts was Operation “Triple Play”, a year-long investigation in which the HCSO partnered with federal and state agencies to target drug dealers and violent offenders.
According to Brown, “The entire COPS ADAPT Team played an integral role in the success of the investigation. More than 80 arrest warrants were issued which led to numerous federal and state convictions. Many of the arrestees lived, were selling drugs and were committing violent crimes in COPS partnership neighborhoods.”
“The COPS ADAPT Team has made great strides in building trust between the HCSO and our partner neighborhoods. I am proud of their accomplishments in helping make our neighborhoods safer,” Sheriff Blackman said.