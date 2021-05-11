LAKE PLACID — The community of Lake Placid and beyond showed up by the hundreds to rally around families whose lives were forever changed by a tragic car crash Saturday morning.
Cope Brewer, 18, of Sebring, and Austin Edwards, 21, of Lake Placid, were killed early Saturday morning in a tragic car crash. Lindsay Sapp, a student at Lake Placid High School, was transported to a trauma hospital in critical condition. She died Monday morning from injuries she sustained in the crash, her mother said publicly.
On Sunday evening, residents gathered in DeVane Park around the gazebo to pray for peace, comfort and healing for the Edwards, Brewer and Sapp families. The vigil was organized by Kate Wilson and Betsy Canevari, both are friends of the Sapps.
“Betsy and I talked and we knew if we, as adults, couldn’t wrap our heads around what was happening, we weren’t alone,” Wilson said. “There is power in prayer. And we knew others would probably appreciate an opportunity to come together as a community and pray over the boys and their families and Lindsay and hers.”
Pastors from different churches and denominations came to lead the large crowd in prayer. Tony and Justin Morris were able to video the vent and stream it live to those unable to attend, including Lindsay’s mother Paula Sapp, who was with her daughter at the hospital.
Paula posted her thanks to the community on social media and said she held her phone to Lindsay’s ear and they listened to the event together. Even though Lindsay was sedated, her mom was sure she heard the prayers.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid Youth Pastor Reid Thayer welcomed everyone. He offered words of encouragement and prayed. On blankets, benches and chairs, prayer warriors turned DeVane Park into an open air church. Canevari said hundreds attended to pray for the families.
Senior Pastor Keith Campbell of South Oak Baptist Church led worship starting with “How He Loves Us.” The voices of the people were carried on the breeze. Hands and voices were raised.
Rev. Drew Severance from First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid also prayed with the large audience. Small groups formed and everyone held hands to pray in earnest for the families and complete healing. Prayers were also offered for the young adults who are friends of the families.
As the sun was setting, the candles were lit and handed out. There were a lot of hugs of support and love as well as the tears of the grieving and hope among the attendees. Dustin Woods, lead pastor at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, led the final portion of the evening. With heads bowed, Woods asked those gathered to remember the families in their prayers as they reflected on the the young lives of Andrew, Cope and Lindsay.
As the sun went down, prayers went up.