AVON PARK — Hands for Homeless and Glory Mission hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a Community Refrigerator at Union Church at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. recently. By now, you are probably wondering what a “community refrigerator” is.
The Community Refrigerator is just what it sounds like. A physical refrigerator where those who face food insecurities can have access to fresh ingredients, produce and meats, beverages and even frozen meals. The premise is the food in the refrigerator is there for those in need. It is also there for others to fill if they are able.
“If eggs are buy one, get one free, people can donate the second dozen eggs to the refrigerator,” said Jacob Lyons, food service coordinator and chef for Hands for Homeless.
Lyons has his own anti-hunger group called Glory, named after his grandmother Gloria Hochberg. Lyons partnered with Jane Breylinger of Hands for Homeless late last year on some projects. The projects generated a full-time position at Hands for Homeless and Lyons is doing what he lives for, feeding and helping others.
“Food insecurities are a huge problem throughout the country but it happens and impacts our community,” Lyons said.
Breylinger said the refrigerator is serving a big need in the community. Whether someone is homeless or short of food during the month, nutritious ingredients are available in the refrigerator. Breylinger said that two-thirds of the refrigerator is used everyday.
Although Hands for Homeless has a food pantry of shelf-stable foods open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, the pantry is closed on the weekends. Breylinger said community members can access fresh foods on the weekend now. The Base Youth Program at Union Church decorated the fridge with handprints in a variety of colors to represent that the fridge is open to everyone.
“It is for all ages and for people in all situations,” Breylinger said. “We are all God’s children and deserve to have healthy food that tastes good.”
The refrigerator was donated by Claudia Mussleman of Mussleman’s Appliance & TV.
“We re very thankful for the refrigerator,” Breylinger said.
Of course, there are many other volunteers working behind the scenes to make hot meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Union. Lyons’ son Devin Resendes, daughter Chelsea Lyons and wife Liz also donate their time. Chelsea, a sophomore at Sebring High School, is an IB student who gave up much of her spring break to help organize the pantry and kitchen. Glory is able to sponsor hot meals on the first and third Sundays for the community meals.
Lyons said all the food will be fresh, labeled and dated, and he will be stocking the refrigerator daily and cleaning it three times a week. He asks that no pre-made meals be donated because of health regulations.
The food that is being prepared is not a simple PB&J. Lyons uses his fine dining cooking to create dishes that are pleasing to the palette and eyes. He is willing to share his recipes and skills to those who may not know how to cook with unfamiliar ingredients. Citing that most people shop for foods that are on sale. The dinner he made for the ribbon cutting was lamb agrodolce with roasted zucchini and London thyme potatoes.
“It’s a human right to have a fine meal,” Lyons said. “If you only have $150 in (food) benefits, your not going to go to the produce department and eat healthy.”
Lyons said at one point he was going to open a restaurant but decided to go back to his Israeli roots.
“My grandmother would be more proud of what I am doing now than if I were selling $20 cheeseburgers somewhere,” he said.
Lyons is looking forward to cooking classes with guest chefs. The dream of Lyons and Hands for Homeless is to buy a building that is across from the current location and use it as a multi-use center. They could expand and create new services. Lyons would like to have a larger kitchen and eating area for cooking lessons, they would like to have showers and mailboxes. Without a mailing address, many services cannot be obtained.
According to Lyons, Hands for Homeless is serving about 220 people on Tuesdays, 400 on Thursday and 175 on Saturdays.
For more information on bring a Community Refrigerator to your area or other ways to curb hunger or volunteering opportunities, call Jacob at 863-202-6540.