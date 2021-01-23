SEBRING — Before the sun burned away the morning dew, five wreaths stood in the center of Reflection Park on Friday at 1901 U.S. 27. The wreaths were placed in the park to honor and remember the five women who died in the Midtown SunTrust Bank shooting two years ago today. The women are Debra Cook, 54, Marisol Lopez, 55, Jessica Montague, 31, Ana Piñon-Williams, 38 and Cynthia Lee Watson, 65. Cook, Lopez, Montague and Ana Piñon-Williams worked at the bank, while Watson was a customer.
These women have been come to be known as the “Sebring Five” and the hashtag “#SebringStrong” was inspired by them.
Reflection Park was dedicated to the families of the victims in time for the first anniversary by SunTrust, now Truist Bank. The Park sits on the SunTrust Bank footprint after the bank was razed following the tragedy.
This year, due to COVID-19, the women will be remembered in quiet reflections instead of organized gatherings by Truist. Kyle Tarrance of Truist said SunTrust banks remained open Friday and team members were able to “remember and honor the five victims lost in the senseless tragedy two years ago by holding a companywide moment of silence when we’ll cease all business transactions and pause to remember the victims of this tragedy and other senseless acts of violence.
“The Truist Foundation has arranged to have five wreaths placed at the community park to honor the victims; however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, we will not be arranging public gatherings or events at the community park. Together, we will always remain #SebringStrong for our teammates, the families impacted by this senseless tragedy and the Sebring community, and our hearts remain with them forever.”
The wreaths had a variety of ferns, other greenery, carnations and a dozen white roses in the spray. Each wreath had a card that stated “In honor of” with the each of the women’s names on it. The card also read, “Her family and friends remain in our thoughts and together we will always remain #SebringStrong.” They were signed by the Truist Family and Truist Foundation.
Friends and family of the victims will no doubt visit Reflection Park to honor the women, mothers, wives, and daughters who were taken from them. They will also be there to support each other.