LAKE PLACID — Residents of Lake Placid turned out in a mighty way Wednesday night to the food truck rally at the Journal Plaza. Patrons showed up to support the Brewer, Edwards and Sapp families, both financially and emotionally. Funds were being raised to help with final and medical expenses for Cope Brewer, Austin Edwards and Lindsay Sapp, the three young people who died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash on May 8 on State Road 70.
Guests could hear the party at the Plaza before they could see it with DJ Benjamin Rose of Gnr Entertainment playing music in the park. Cars were parked in just about every available spare spot on Main Avenue.
Throughout the Journal Plaza and its entrance, as well as the town, ribbons blew in the wind. The ribbons represented the favorite colors of the young people who died too soon; orange for Brewer, red for Edwards and Teal for Sapp.
Walking through the Journal Plaza arch the aromas of grilled and fried foods and beer and wines from different regions of the country and beyond from the food trucks, Edna & Morty’s restaurant and Wet Dogs Brewery. The Blueberry Patch was also open for business. The food trucks and vendors included Devil Dogs, Rocking JS Coffee Company, El Ranchito Tacos, Sue Pig BBQ, Secret Gardens Winery and Farms, and for a cool treat, Snow Storm’s shaved ice.
Friends met and had dinner at tables, lawn chairs and picnic blankets to dine while the DJ played everything from AC/DC to family favorites. There was audience participation with the Cha-Cha Slide and hula hoop contests for the kids.
Snow Storm owner Donna Appel, as well as other vendors, said she was donating 100% of her profits from the evening to the families. She explained why she wanted to give back to the families and community.
“I’ve had the same thing happen in my family; a brother-in law and two nieces were killed in a car wreck,” she said. “I just started this business in January and Lake Placid has been awesome to me. I want to give back any way I can.”
Ken Austin brought Dawn Peariso and his brother, John Austin brought along his wife Linda. They were having a great time sipping and sitting on their lawn chairs.
“I bought a house from CB (Brewer, Cope’s grandfather),” John Austin said. “We wanted to support them.”
Ellie and Joey Acevedo, owners of Morty and Edna’s, organized the rally. They were both busy in the restaurant with their staff and community members volunteering inside and outside under a tent.
“I couldn’t really leave, except in the very beginning,” Ellie said. “The feedback I got was great though. There was a lot more people than I expected. The vendors were happy and the customers were happy. Many vendors sold out about 45 minutes before closing time. Paula Sapp (Lindsay’s mom) came by the day before to say thanks. The vibe was amazing.”
Ellie said on Thursday she did not know how much was being donated to the families yet. She was overjoyed at the way this small community supported the grieving families.