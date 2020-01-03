LAKE PLACID — If you thought the Christmas decorations and lights in the Town of Lake Placid were a little on the skimpy side, you might be right. The lackluster displays were a far cry from the normal Hallmark “small town” movie set perfection that residents and visitors are accustomed to.
The lights in DeVane Park, affectionately known as the “circle,” were very late going up this year. Some decorations such as the banners/flags that normally hang on the “old fashioned” light poles were not seen and there were generally less displays.
Residents may have to rescue Christmas in Lake Placid next year, similar to them picking up and running with the Halloween event that was almost canceled this year. At least one resident has reached out to Town Administrator Phil Williams about donating items to the town’s décor. June Rosenblum has said she would like to see DeVane Park have more lights and displays. She has even volunteered to donate to the cause. Rosenblum has been shopping on the internet and has seen several pieces she thinks would look nice.
“I found LED angels and unicorns and a sleigh,” she said. “The unicorn looks like a rearing horse. The entire frame is lit, not just an outline. Inflatables wouldn’t work because they fall over when it’s windy. These are sturdy and wouldn’t fall over in the wind and the rain could go right through.”
Rosenblum said she would be willing to buy several of the figures.
Williams advised that folks could contact the town in November 2020. Rosenblum, however, said she is a senior citizen and would like to get the ball rolling.
“This year was a particularly tight budget year; however, Town Council managed to cut the millage rate on its residents from 3.65 mils to 3.50 mils,” Williams told Rosenblum in an email. “Discussions took place at the November council meeting and while everyone agreed we would like to be the best Christmas showcase in Highlands County, it was not achievable this year.”
On Tuesday, Williams said he will get together with Public Utilities Director Harvey Waldron to determine what the town actually wants or needs. The list will be published as soon as it was ready. Williams answered Rosenblum and said the town had plenty of room to store the decorations.
The lack of decorations boiled down to man power and money. Lake Placid Town Council decided not to purchase any extra Christmas decorations this year. Waldron said decorations on Dal Hall Boulevard were held up with receptacles that needed to be replaced for the lights.
“Interlake is lit up the same as last year,” he said. “We are purchasing more of the basic decorations each year, to help fill the air with Christmas spirit along with upgrading Christmas lighting to LEDs as we go. The majority of the Christmas flags that have been on Dal Hall are so faded and worn that we aren’t putting them up.”