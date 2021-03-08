Due to Obama policy, President Trump Administration had no ventilators to help treat COVID-19 virus patients. He asked for help from corporations, businesses, military, medical field, scientists, etc.
December 2020, Dr. Onata Ahmed, pulmonologist at NYU Langone, stated, "It is remarkable, America is first country in the world to first vaccinate its populations with COVID-19 virus. Incredible when President Trump said vaccine deliveries may start next week."
President Donald J. Trump's accomplishments: 7 million new jobs; lowest unemployment in U.S. history; no new wars; ISIS destroyed; terrorist leaders killed; Dec. 6, 2017, President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel capital; U.S. Embassy built in Jerusalem; peace in the Middle East; American prisoners freed aboard by the dozen; confirmed 230 Federal judges and appointed (3) Scotus judges; gutted Obamacare; shredded the Paris Climate Accords; nuked the Iran Deal; energy independence; cut gas prices in half; Dow S&P 500 and NASDAQ at record highs; record home ownership; record low poverty; 16% pay increase American workers; better border security than we have had in my lifetime.
Present President Biden Executive Orders: stop Border Wall construction; increase number of green cards; rescind Mexico City policy; entrance of immigrants with possible COVID-19 virus; $4B Central American aid package; end the Muslim travel ban; end the Keystone XL Pipeline; rejoin The Paris Climate Accord; $350B for Democrat states and local governments. There is and have been more to come.
Donna Rae Becker
Camp Florida Resort