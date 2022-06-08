When a patient comes to see nurse practitioners Beth Sager and Corey Henderson, they are going to make sure that person knows as much about what the issue is as possible.
Sager and Henderson, who is her son, have opened Compassion First Healthcare whose mission is summed up on a billboard: “We’re passionate about medicine, compassionate about care.”
It is located at 6801 US 27 N., Building B, Suite 1 in the Heartland Plaza in Sebring.
The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. It is closed for lunch from 12 to 1. The telephone number is 863-591-2273.
Sager said they decided to start the business because they wanted to “do something a little different,” adding “(We) kind of have our own ideas about taking care of patients.”
“We’re more into education with our patients,” Sager said. “I really feel that you can’t expect patients to be compliant if they don’t understand why.”
Henderson explained that as part of their training there are several nurse theory classes where the holistic view of the individual — mind, body, spirit — is presented and you treat the entire person.
“Most of your nurse theory classes that you take have a holistic approach,” he said. “So as nurses, I think that we come to the role of primary care provider a little different than the doctor.”
A change in health care in Florida involving nurse practitioners took place two years ago. It is called nurse autonomy and basically means that the nurse can work independently regarding a patient’s care without having to consult doctors to make a decision.
“We have our own company, our own business... and don’t have to have a physician here,” she said.
However, they do have a doctor who works with them. Dr. Hanford G. Brace is Compassion First’s medical consultant.
There are restrictions with autonomy and they vary from state to state. Henderson said he can’t order diabetic footwear for his patient or sign a death certificate. Sager said they are “very limited” in terms of ordering Schedule 2 drugs.
Sager believes their office, if not the only one in Highlands County, is among the few to have the autonomy status.
In Florida, there is an application process and nurse practitioners have to be licensed for autonomy.
Henderson had previously worked in real estate, retail and information technology before deciding he needed to find a different career — something with more stability.
It was suggested he go into nursing. He resisted but then changed his mind after making a call to his mother.
“I am much more likely to finish nursing school if you go with me,” he said he told Sager.
That’s what they did, receiving associate degrees from South Florida State College when it was a community college. They continued with online courses to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
In choosing a name for the business, Sager said it was important to remember how to treat people. She added that in offices she has been to it seems the employees are “almost entitled” and “that the patients are lucky that we’re seeing them.”
“It’s just the antithesis of what it should be,” she said. “So I wanted to make sure that everybody that came here to work knew that the patient was the first priority.”
“The patients are our clients, and we need to treat them that way,” Henderson said. “We do mean this, compassion first,” he added. “It’s not my wallet first.”
They have been pleased with the response from the public. Most of the patients are familiar with them from working at other places. Approximately 25 percent are new.
Sager worked for Dr. Marvin Maxwell and at Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park before it closed.
Henderson’s time in the medical field has included working at Sebring Medical Group and Sun ‘n Lake Medical Group.
Sager said they want to do some community outreach by possibly setting up a clinic for a few hours a month for people who don’t have insurance.