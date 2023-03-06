SEBRING — A minor defendant deemed incompetent to stand trial has been rearrested for armed carjacking and other crimes.
A court found the young man incompetent to stand trial in July 2022. Three months later, the defendant, who has a history of arrests for robbery and gun charges, approached a woman in a Sebring store parking lot and pointed a handgun at her. He demanded her car keys and phone, got in her 2019 Chevrolet Malibu and drove away. The Oct. 2, 2022, incident ended only after a man in his yard pulled a gun on the defendant and ordered him to freeze.
The defendant – who was subsequently charged with carjacking, felony fleeing and eluding, and trespassing – already faced trial for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm. The judge in the case ordered him released on tight restrictions, which included treatment by mental health experts.
Judges cannot detain people who are considered mentally ill. Defense attorneys – concerned for the health and well-being of those under their charge – must restore such defendants to competency before they can stand trial. That often means restoring their mental health so they can follow what’s happening in court and aid in their own defense.
When the troubled defendants commit new crimes, especially violent crimes, they are rearrested and their treatment temporarily ends. It is not unusual for this to repeat itself several times, which leaves judges with few options.
“We were informed that the defendant was arrested,” Crystal Peters of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities wrote Prosecutor Norda Swaby shortly after the defendant’s October re-arrest. “This case is placed on hold until we are notified of the defendant’s release.”
After the car’s owner gave Highlands County deputies permission to turn on her car’s satellite tracking services, deputies descended upon the car with lights on and sirens blaring. According to the arrest report, the minor defendant drove the car at speeds of 100 mph and higher in an attempt to get away. He drove into a grove, where he hit an orange tree hard enough to uproot it.
The 17-year-old ran from the car and into the Pine Crest neighborhood. As K9 units, a sheriff’s helicopter, and patrol deputies chased him, he knocked on doors, hoping to find a place to hide.
As the defendant approached another home, the homeowner, who was standing in his yard, pulled his own handgun and held the young man at gunpoint.
At the defendant’s hearing Wednesday, defense lawyer Keith Peterson asked that his client be released so he could resume out-patient competency treatment.
“He was undergoing out-patient competency training prior to his arrest on new charges,” Peterson told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Wednesday. “The folks doing the competency training hit the pause button.”
Cowden, remarking on the armed hijacking charge, denied Peterson’s request.
“Due to the very serious nature of the (charges), the court is not inclined to do that,” Cowden told Peterson. The court will ask a doctor to evaluate Perry so the judge can order him held for treatment in a state hospital. She set his next hearing for May 3.