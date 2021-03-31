Letters to the editor. Social media. Hand-written letter taped to a post. Talking into a bucket. These are all examples of where not to leave your complaints if you want anything to actually be done. However, if you are simply wanting to dust off your soapbox and looking for a place to rant, than perhaps those are the best avenues of release. If you want something to be done about an issue you feel is important, then I encourage you to go to the source that has an ability to make effective changes.
Contrary to what some may believe, I am not omnipresent on social media. I catch a few posts here and there. But unless I am tagged or a message sent directly to me, I most likely will never see it. I don’t care how elaborate your photos, diagrams or schematics are, if you are only posting to your page in hopes it somehow navigates the cosmos to reach me, you are wasting a great amount of energy.
If you feel the police department/code enforcement should be or should have addressed something within the town of Lake Placid, the best approach is the following: 1. Stop by the LPPD at 8 N. Oak Ave. (corner of Interlake and Oak), you can’t miss us. 2. Call me or code enforcement at 863-699-3757. 3. If social media is your only means of communication, message the LPPD FB page. Make sure you have the Lake Placid, Florida page. 4. Write me a letter and send it to the PD (address above). In local government, I feel I am most likely the easiest person to contact and get a response from.
Day after day, I read letters to the editor where someone launches into a diatribe about one matter or another. Now the issues may very well be of high importance, but the authors often use terms like “someone” or “they” or will direct it specifically at a collective such as “commissioners.” Those complaints need to be taken to the source or you may very well find yourselves the example of Einstein’s definition of insanity, which was “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.”
When you are looking to get a squeaky wheel greased, take a few seconds to learn where to request the oil from. Otherwise, you are making a louder noise that will shadow the entire issue you are trying to bring attention to.
The conundrum is, social media makes us more connected than ever. However, we have become less capable of social interaction than ever before. Folks get upset when they call somewhere and get an automated response, yet refuse to speak to a human when they have a chance. Having said all that, when you have a problem, go to the problem solvers – not social media.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid.