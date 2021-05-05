Compliance?
First of all, I’m completely in agreement with the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. My question is how many deaths could have been avoided by obeying the commands of the police officers when first arrested. Is it 20%, 30%, 50%? I don’t know.
One or two bad apples doesn’t mean you throw out the whole barrel. We have many men and women officers who step up to the plate in a dangerous job here in Highlands County. Don’t defund the police, respect them and you get the same in return.
On another note, where are the parental controls? I certainly understand the grief families go through when they lose a young family member. What I don’t understand is a 13-year-old out at 3 in the morning carrying a gun.
Do you know where your child is?
John Hughes
Lake Placid