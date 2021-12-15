Once upon a time, the government had a vast scrap yard in the middle of a desert. Congress said, “Someone may steal from it at night.” So, they created a position for a night watchman and hired a person to fill the job.
Then Congress said, “How does the night watchman do his job without instructions?” So, they created a planning department and hired two people: one person to write the instructions and one person to do time studies.
Then Congress said, “How will we know that the night watchman is carrying out his tasks correctly?” So, they created a quality control department and hired two people: one to do the studies and one to write the reports.
Then Congress said, “How are these people going to get paid?” So, they created the positions of a timekeeper and payroll officer and hired two more people.
Then Congress said, “Who will be accountable for all of these people?” So, they created an administrative division and hired three people to fill the positions of administrative officer, assistant administrative officer, and legal secretary.
Then Congress said, “We have run this operation for one year, and we are $18,000 over budget. Therefore, we must cut back our overall costs.”
So, they fired the night watchman!
How often do we behave like the government concerning God’s word? Do we ever complicate its simple instructions and then accomplish little or nothing of the teachings found therein? No matter how difficult we try to make them, God’s directions are still very simple.
John 3:36 reads, “He who believes in the Son has eternal life; but he who does not obey the Son will not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” Jesus summed up the entire will of God in that tiny verse. Believe and obey the teachings of Christ and have eternal life. Now, that is pretty simple, isn’t it?
Let us never make the Bible so complicated that we fail to believe and obey it. The government may pay $15,000 for a hammer, but we cannot afford to confuse and distort the simplicity of God’s word. If we do, then we risk missing the message that can save our souls. “The conclusion, when all has been heard, is: fear God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13)
