LAKE PLACID — In 2016, the Gertrude Ransom Compton RN Nursing Scholarship was founded for Lake Placid High School seniors who aspire to become nurses. Hosmer “Hoz” Compton has recently taken steps to ensure his mother’s nursing legacy will live on in perpetuity.
He has endowed $50,000 to LPHS through the scholarship to ensure it is funded long after he is gone.
“I decided instead of me writing a check every year, and my advanced age,” he joked, “I figured I’d better just go ahead and put it up here at the School Board where they could draw it out every year.”
Originally, the scholarship was for $1,000 for the student but it was soon raised to $2,000. Compton said he would like to add to the $50,000 if possible. School Board of Highlands County Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore will form a committee to determine the student who will receive the scholarship. Hoz’s daughter Jill Compton Twist will be on the committee and knows the criteria for eligibility.
Ultimately, the idea is for funds to be available when Jill takes over the scholarship and then hopefully Jill’s twin 16-year-old sons, Sebastien and Dominick, to take over.
“I’m doing it to inspire others who can, to do it for other careers,” he said.
Choosing a candidate has proven difficult in the past and Hoz has had to choose more than one recipient some years because he liked the candidates. Some years, he said, they didn’t receive any applications, which amazed him.
The scholarship is renewable. Several students have worked hard and made good grades and sent letters to Jill about granting an additional scholarship. When a renewal has been granted, the funds go directly to the school the student is attending. So far, there have been between six and eight recipients who have graduated as registered nurses.
“We’ve got a couple of stories that are really amazing,” Hoz said. “I’ve always liked kids that work on the side or really excelled under adverse circumstances.”
Hoz also acknowledged the success of students who have more financial resources available to them.
“But the ones that really touched my heart are the ones that really had to make an effort to get where they’re at,” he said.
“There’s nothing’s better than being a nurse to me.”
He said it has been very exciting to see the kids achieve their goals.
Hoz has two heroes in his life: his mother Gertrude and his daughter Jill. Gertrude Ransom was born in 1917, one of several daughters. She was raised on a farm in Castalia, Ohio. Her father was a celery farmer with a third grade education. The family home had no indoor plumbing.
Although the importance of an education was not a priority in the Ransom home, Gertrude dreamed of becoming a nurse. After graduating high school, she completed the nursing program at Flower Hospital in Toledo, Ohio and was class president all three years she attended. Gertrude would finally have the luxury of indoor plumbing and electricity after becoming a nurse.
In a letter to Hoz, Longshore thanked him for the generous donation.
“We look forward to the day when those deserving candidates who received funds from this scholarship will graduate with a nursing degree and transition into service in the healthcare profession – many of whom will likely remain in service to our local communities,” she wrote.