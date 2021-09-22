Compulsory vaccination — an American tradition
Recent strong directives from The White House on vaccine requirements are a continuation of the government mandates on mass inoculations present since the inception of our democratic republic. Phony “patriots” object, as they have historically, with their selfish rants under the guise of freedom and liberty, but history and the rule of law are not on their side. And it all started with George Washington.
As a youth, Washington survived smallpox but was left scarred for life. As commander of the Continental Army, he knew this deadly virus could cripple his troops more than the British Redcoats. “We should have more dread from (smallpox) than from the sword of the enemy,” he penned to the Continental Congress. In a primitive and dangerous process that required cutting open the flesh and inserting a live pustule, the army avoided a debilitating epidemic and went on to victory in the American Revolution. It was the first government funded vaccine program in American history. It would not be the last.
The Revolution, however, did not kill smallpox, and the war against it raged into the 20th century. In one outbreak, Cambridge (MA) shut down schools, libraries and churches, then ordered mandatory vaccinations. Those who refused paid a $5 fine. Incensed anti-vaxxers, labeled by the NY Times as “cranks ... deficient in the power to judge science,” sued in court over alleged “medical tyranny.”
The resulting 7-2 landmark Supreme Court decision in Jacobsen vs. Massachusetts (1905) established The Reasonableness Test, still the legal precedent today for mandated government vaccines. Simply stated, the government can require vaccines and punish those who fail to comply if the safety of the general public demands it. “We” triumphed over “me.”
The “me” over “we” anti-vax complaint is eerily reminiscent of the smokers’ rights narrative, largely funded by Big Tobacco, in the battle over the deadly effects of secondary smoke. The same holds true for the (struggles to implement legislation regarding seat belts,) child harnesses, speed limits, loud music, profane language, dress codes, etc. The Jacobsen case stands tall today as moot testimony to the constitutional protections for those threatened by the irresponsible behavior of the anti-science miscreants among us who consider themselves above the law and blind to their proper civic duty.
Main source – history.com
Ed Engler
Sebring