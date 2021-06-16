LAKE PLACID — The town’s police department is holding a concealed permit class on Thursday, June 17 to raise money for a new light detecting and ranging (LIDAR) system. Police will use the technology to monitor traffic speeds around town; it can also be used in crash investigations.
LIDAR technology, which police departments consider a big improvement over traditional radar, can cost $1,000 per unit or more, according to manufacturer price sheets.
Police Chief James Fansler described the difference between radar and LIDAR, which uses a laser beam, rather than a 200-foot cone of radar, to zero in on specific vehicles.
“The difference between radar and laser is, radar gives out a wider signal,” Fansler said. “Radar has additional steps, too. The officer has to visually spot the vehicle, perceive it to be speeding faster than other nearby vehicles and then aim the radar at it, achieve a Doppler tone, then read the speed. Then the officer initiates a traffic stop.”
On the other hand, LIDAR beams are 18-36 inches in diameter at the standard targeting range of 1,000 feet and give a speed instantly, within .3 seconds, according to LaserTech, the company that develops the unit Fansler hopes to purchase.
“A laser is a straight shot to a single vehicle rather than a wide array of vehicles,” he said. “It’s a fine-tuned piece of equipment we need.”
The department already has one LIDAR system, operated by the department’s lead traffic homicide investigator, but additional LIDAR units are needed for traffic control, Fansler said.
The department has raised money over the years by holding concealed weapons classes and through other means. For instance, the department gave donor businesses signs offering shoplifters free rides in a police car.
In fact, Lori Scheibel, owner of L-N-S Home Care LLC, recently donated $1,000 toward the department’s new LIDAR systems.
“We would like to give a huge thank you to her generous blessing to help purchase the new speed measurement equipment,” Fansler said. “We’re proud to work in a community like Lake Placid. When we ask, they typically show up and give.”
The price of the class is $50, Fansler said. Concealed carry students should register at the police station at 8 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Classes start at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Government Center meeting room, 1069 U.S. 27 North, Lake Placid.