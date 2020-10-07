Last Friday, Sept. 18, my wife and I arrived for a confirmed in-person appointment at the Bank of America location at Sebring Square. We were seeking to be new customers, and signed up on the BoA website for a 10 a.m. time slot. We received two emails and one text message confirming the appointment.
Upon arrival at 9:55 a.m. we joined a long line (perhaps a dozen) expecting a 10 o’clock opening. Soon a person arrived with a large bag containing Panera goods and she attempted to deliver them. I do not know if she was a Panera employee or simply a friend of the bank staff. Obviously, she was delivering a previously placed order. She returned the goods to her vehicle and left in seeming bewilderment.
When 10:10 arrived I went to the head of the line and looked in the building. There was obviously no one inside. Signage on the door was confusing, but seemed to say the branch was temporarily closed. I then called the Lake Wales BoA branch and they confirmed that Sebring was closed “temporarily” and that only inside teller banking was available in their office.
Two gentlemen waiting in our line were desiring to transfer money — perhaps to family or to pay an obligation. Most of the other patrons in line were senior citizens, like me, but they obviously did not have the digital skills to find out the information my smart phone afforded me. I know there are BoA customers in our retirement community who will need assistance in dealing with their accounts when they cannot get phone assistance, or do not have the necessary online skills.
Is there local assistance for seniors who need help transitioning to new financial institutions? It seems to me this is the kind of news story and community information that is needed in Highlands County as we all endeavor to deal with COVID-19. If I may say, it is way more important than continually reporting the same basic info over and over every day about COVID stats that may change numbers, but do not shed enlightenment.
I just got off the phone with a BoA customer service rep in South Carolina named Kiyahna who checked and told me that their media relations office no longer has a phone number. The only contact info she could provide was a mailing address: 100 N. Tryon St., NC1-007-18-01, Charlotte, NC 28255.
Good luck.
Gerry Carlson
Sebring