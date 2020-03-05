News that the COVIDO-19 virus has hit our neighborhood — the first cases in Florida — was certainly not a surprise to be excited about.
But it happened.
At least three cases of COVIDO-19 have been reported in Sarasota County. And, there were reports Monday that a couple of people were quarantined because they had interaction with those confirmed to have the disease.
So, what’s next?
Well, what should be next for all of us is to stay calm.
By all accounts, Florida is prepared to take on the virus.
And there are a lot of facts we should take into consideration before we start jumping out of our seats when someone near us coughs or sneezes.
First of all, while this certainly is a serious disease based on how many people have been stricken worldwide and how quickly it has spread — it is not usually lethal. Many of the deaths reported were people who suffered from other illnesses, weak immune systems or were elderly and weak. The World Health Organization says many people infected with the disease become no more uncomfortable than those with a bad cold.
So far, only about 2% of those infected have died. Many report no symptoms at all.
The number of cases and deaths from the flu in the U.S. this year outnumber those of the COVID-19 virus.
And, history tells us we have a long way to go before we can begin to characterize COVID-19 as a national catastrophe.
It’s early, and things certainly could get worse. But it is likely this virus will pale in comparison to H1N1, known as the swine flu, that hit the U.S. in 2009. That disease, which was a combination of viruses from pigs, birds and humans, struck more than 60 million people, hospitalized more than 270,000 and killed 12,469 in the U.S.
What is most alarming right now is how tight-lipped government sources are on the disease. We understand some elected officials in Sarasota County knew of two of the cases almost 24 hours before the public was alerted. And, we are unsure if and when the public would have been informed the disease had hit here if not for the news media breaking the story.
Only then did the Center for Disease Control put out a press release with information on the two cases.
We believe people should know of any outbreaks of the disease. Not to panic, but to be careful. Also, it is important, we believe, that information is spread so anyone who may have come in contact with the person stricken can be tested. HIPAA laws restrict this information from being released and we don’t see anyone challenging their restrictions. Still, if someone you know has the disease, we’re certain you would want to know.
Meanwhile, take precautions. Wash your hands regularly. Stay away from people who are coughing or sneezing. Avoid crowded events or areas when possible. And, if you develop any symptoms, stay away from other people and see a health professional.
This disease is a serious concern. Be smart. Be cautious. Don’t be afraid.
