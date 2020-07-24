I read with concern about the firing of County Attorney Joy Carmichael. If there is a possible conflict of interest in the reporting structure why is this not a red flag? This would hold true for any attorney in this position, and why was this reporting structure changed?
We as citizens of this county deserve to know why this reporting structure was changed, and for whose benefit?
I'm concerned about the lack of information and transparency with the Highlands County county commissioners.
If Ms. Carmichael felt it was important enough to hire an attorney, we should know more.
Patricia Myers
Sebring