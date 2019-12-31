Impeachment! A nasty word. It says that the person did something wrong. President Donald J. Trump got caught trying to get the new president of the Ukraine, President Zelensky, to start an investigation into Joe Biden to get as much dirt as possible on the [former] vice-president that would help him get reelected. Trump involved so many people in this act that it was bound to become known to the public.
Notice that outside of the original phone call to the Ukraine president, he was not directly involved in this debacle. It's just as Michael Cohen said under oath, Donald Trump leaves the dirty work to other people. And, just take a look at who he got to do his bidding: Mike Pompeo, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney, Devin Nunes, William Barr and John Bolten.
Mike Pompeo has hopes to run for president within the next eight years. He took a chance to follow Donald Trump into this threatening situation involving another country for which Trump is now being impeached. Pompeo is a West Point graduate, first in his class. He also graduated from Harvard. Yet, he takes a chance and involves himself in this fruitless investigation.
How does this happen? Did all these men and others, I'm sure, really think that it would all turn out well? Did they really expect to reach a positive end result? Trump must really be concerned about his reelection if he was trying to discredit the former vice-president.
The way this White House is moving, I feel sorry for all the young people who went to work there full of pride and honor. If scandal follows scandal, they are going to be forced to lawyer up because they might have heard a snippet of a conversation walking down the hall or someone on a phone call and it might be used in an inquiry. The man is toxic.
Wendell Willkie said,"Our way of life together in America is a strong but delicate fabric. It is made up of many threads. It has been woven over many centuries by the patience and sacrifice of countless liberty loving men and women." Keep this in mind.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring