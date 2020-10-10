SEBRING — If you support or oppose the proposed toll road corridor from southwest to central Florida, or if you just have questions, make sure you get in touch with the task force before the end of the day on Wednesday.
After that, officials will have to start finalizing their report for the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) Southwest-Central Florida Connector.
As it stands now, the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force, made up of state and local transportation officials, government representatives, planners and stakeholders, has said it can’t recommend building that road, at this time.
They’ve had five in-person task force meetings, three hybrid meetings of virtual/in-person meetings, three webinar meetings and one completely virtual meeting, during which the 47 task force members from nine-different counties discussed various aspects of the proposed road, but never settled on a route.
FDOT officials have said at each meeting that the task forces’ roles were not to set out routes but to establish “guiding principles” for FDOT to develop an actual route. The 16 guiding principles take up 10 of the draft report’s 30 pages.
Principles include staying consistent with existing state, regional and local development plans; making full use of existing facilities, and preserving local character and quality of life.
Other goals include improving endangered Florida panther habitat and migration along with possibly opposing goals of connecting local and regional transportation networks and extending broadband and other utilities into rural areas.
The Task Force’s last meeting, on Sept. 23, culminated with various members of the public urging officials to recommend against building the road, mostly to save habitat for the Florida panther.
The Florida Department of Transportation, on behalf of the task force, released a draft report Sept. 29, stating the task force would prefer to have the state modify existing roads in the study area.
The report also gives an overview of the nine-county area, including demographics, economics and current logistics, along with five environmentally sensitive areas, one of which is Highlands Hammock State Park lands.
If built, the toll road would connect to a single toll road system from the Georgia border to Collier County and between the east and west coasts.
It was part of a bill passed by the Florida Legislature in 2019 ordering FDOT to build three new tolls roads to create the system, and form task forces to start the planning process, under assertions that the state needs to reduce congestion on existing roads, improve hurricane evacuation routes and improve rural economic growth.
The last aspect interested officials in Highlands County, which stood to either have the road pass through the county or close by, likely along or near their western border.
The final meeting for the Task Force is Oct. 19 at a location yet to be announced.
Their final report is due to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature by Nov. 15.
FDOT is soliciting public input on the M-CORES draft reports through Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. People who wish to add their comments may do so by:
Visiting FloridaMCORES.com and filling out the online form.
Downloading the online form and mailing their comments to 605 Suwannee St., MS 54, Tallahassee, FL 32399-0450.