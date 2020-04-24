It was indeed with profound sadness that I read the article from our local student columnist regarding "The First Pitch" (4/20/20).
We often read and hear how our schools and universities are "indoctrinating" students instead of "teaching" critical thinking skills and the ability to research and reach conclusions based on facts.
My sadness comes not from the fact that the columnist has reached a point of view that differs from mine but that his stated conclusions seem to be based on popular clichés, half truths and obvious distortions of well known facts.
My hope for the future is that he and his peers will learn to recognize and reject "indoctrination" and seek the truth, wherever that may lead.
John Peel
Sebring