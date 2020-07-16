LAKE PLACID –“We have a deal,” Town Attorney Bert J. Harriss III told members of the Town Council at their meeting Monday night. It took some time (several months) but it the Town of Lake Placid and the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, LPC3 for short, have reached an agreement on utilities. A check was presented to Mayor John Holbrook by Dr. Brian Wilson and Anthony Haney, executive director of Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center. LPC3 is a faith-based nonprofit organization. In 1997, Southern Florida District Church of the Nazarene acquired the 3,000-acre property that was once owned by Melvil Dewey, father of the Dewey Decimal system.
The check for $230,141.97 was half of the cost of the town’s development fees. A second check for the same amount will be issued when the project is completed.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection wanted LPC3 on Placid View Drive to replace its existing septic systems with a wastewater collection and treatment system on the property. The property is located on the north shore of Lake Placid and is used for summer camps, conferences and other venues such as luncheons and worship ceremonies. Many activities are lakeside and including swimming and kayaking.
According to the Lake Placid Utility Service and Annexation Agreement in the agenda packet, the town has agreed to provide up to 60,000 gallons of potable water daily to the conference center and the town will receive up to 60,000 of wastewater from the conference center.
In exchange, LPC3 has agreed to the annexation of its property into the Town of Lake Placid. LPC3 lies within the Lake Placid Regional Plan. In addition, LPC3 will have to pay for the design, permits, and installation of the water system. Wilson said the project would cost around $2 million.
“This now sets in motion an approximately 18-month project that will connect our Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center (LPC3) to the wastewater treatment system of the Town of Lake Placid, and also provide potable water to the conference center from the town,” Wilson said. “This project will get our thriving ministry of LPC3 off of septic systems and well water and provide for an even safer, more consistent, and more environment-friendly experience for our guests.”
Harris said it was a good deal for both the conference center and the town. Holbrook agreed and said he looked forward to years of service with LPC3.
“Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center is honored to successfully continue Dr. Melvil Dewey’s grand dream and vision for this property to attract thousands of guests each year for retreats, summer camps, conferences, corporate meetings and banquets to a first class resort called Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center,” Haney said.