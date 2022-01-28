Confused and disappointed
The biggest news story of the day is the potential for war with Russia.
Why? Because they want to invade the Ukraine. With over 100,000 troops aligned along the Ukrainian border, Putin could invade at any moment, according to President Biden and various news agencies.
The U.S. Government has given between $270 million and $510 million of aid to Ukraine each year since 2014, for a total of $1.96 billion in military and economic assistance between 2014 and 2018.
In March of 2021, President Biden announced that the U.S. would be giving the Ukraine an additional $125 million in military aid. And over the course of 2021, the U.S. provided an additional $325 million.
So far in 2022, another $200 million more in military aid has been approved.
Why?
Everyone has stated repeatedly that the Ukraine has no significant military value to the U.S. So why are we pouring millions of dollars (that we don’t have) into a country that virtually means nothing to us?
Is it to defend their border? If so, why would we, the American people want to defend the Ukraine’s border when we refuse to defend our own border against drug traffickers, known felons, potential terrorists and illegal aliens?
This makes absolutely no sense.
This administration is not alone in their over-spending to help other countries protect their own borders. Every administration continues this ridiculous support at the expense of every citizen of the United States that pays taxes.
It’s time we stop this madness, and if we’re hell-bent on spending the money, let’s use it to protect ourselves and our own border.
Don Norton
Sebring