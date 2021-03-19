Congress needs to do their job
It doesn’t matter what party the president belongs to, it is important that Congress provides the check and balance. If Congress doesn’t fulfill their responsibilities, we could end up in a form of dictatorship or having a president acting as a tyrant. No matter if you agree or disagree with former President Trump, he showed the weaknesses in the ways our checks and balances are setup. Congress needs to stop grandstanding and do their job.
Even the structure of some departments must be looked at. I find it very interesting that the IG’s can easy be fired if their bosses or the president doesn’t like them investigating someone. This is totally ridiculous. The first thing Congress needs to do is evaluate the war powers act granted to the president because of 9/11; this is being used for everything now.
There is also something forgotten in approving treaties. The Senate should be voting on them after the president negotiates them; it takes 213rd of the Senate to approve.
If the president uses the military to attack another country, they have 48 hours to report to Congress on why action was taken. This doesn’t prevent the president on protecting the United States. Congress has also forgotten that they can override an Executive Order, but it’s not easy. They either need to establish new legislation or change existing legislation. Normally, Executive Orders are used because Congress doesn’t care or doesn’t know how to handle responding to them. They have to quit complaining and do their job.
These are just a few things that are very noticeable. Every citizen needs to worry about the future of our country. We became great because of both parties working together. We don’t want our country tom apart and becoming the Wild West era again, or becoming a dictatorship or socialist state.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park