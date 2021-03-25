Congress should address current problems
Could not agree more with the letter of Mar 16th, “Congress needs to do its job.” The Federal government was set up as a three-part system to establish a “checks and balance” method of controlling and maintaining a sensible and legal type of government.
The influence of executive orders and the newly established Twitter machine have all but stopped the 535 elected officials from having any say so in how the country is being run. This is not a new situation and has been going on for many of the past administrations, including the recent one.
Congress has the power of the purse, the power to go to war, and many other functions including the budget. What has changed is the party line thinking of the two parties. The man in the Oval Office sends an executive order and the party in power adheres to its dictate mainly because they must satisfy the person in the Oval Office if they want his support for their next election. Both parties are guilty of this.
So there goes two of the three sections of government. The third section of our government is the Supreme Court, which has evolved into an annex of the Oval Office. We now have Republican judges and Democratic judges, instead of nine independent judges. I seriously doubt however that we could find nine such judges anymore.
The letter of that March 16th letter is correct that the country and our society suffers with this incessant partisanship haggling constantly. If the Congress would stop worrying about their next election and work on the problems of the term they are in, things might be better. I will not hold my breath however. The news is not all bad however, baseball season starts in two weeks. Yippie, all is well with the world.
Hal Graves
Sebring