SEBRING — Thanks to conflict between the governor and legislators, Floridians now have to wait for a federal judge to rule on the state’s new U.S. House districts.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to veto the current congressional redistricting plan, and a lawsuit filed late Friday, according to reports from the News Service of Florida, has asked a federal court to set the U.S. House districts to be used in this fall’s elections.
Florida had to redistrict after picking up an additional House of Representatives seat after the 2020 U.S. census. One district affected by the changes is District 17, currently held by Congressman Greg Steube, elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and up for reelection every two years.
The Highlands News-Sun contacted Steube’s office in Washington, D.C., for comment. Their communication staff stated that members of Congress are not permitted to comment on or engage with the state legislature on matters relating to redistricting.
Under the new district map, Steube’s district would be renamed District 18, and would lose Polk County and some parts along the coast. District 18, currently represented by Congressman Brian Mast, would be renamed District 21, and District 16, represented by Congressman Vern Buchanan, would be the new District 17.
The U.S. Census Bureau lists District 17, Steube’s current district, as having 804,754 people. With the boundary changes and renaming to District 18, that same area will lose some population to accommodate Florida’s 28th seat, but the exact population change has not yet been published.
Meanwhile, the federal lawsuit filed by Common Cause Florida and FairDistricts Now, along with voters in Leon, Gadsden, Orange, Lee and Miami-Dade counties, contends that DeSantis’ threat to veto a redistricting plan drawn up by state lawmakers jeopardizes the chances of reaching agreement on a map in time for this fall’s election.
The lawsuit contends that without a new map, the state would still have district lines based on the 2010 U.S. census rather than the 2020 census, News Service reports, an unconstitutional situation because of population changes in the last decade.
The lawsuit names DeSantis; Secretary of State Laurel Lee; Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby; House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, and four lawmakers who led redistricting committees and subcommittees as defendants, News Service reports, and is similar to a case filed Friday in Leon County circuit court.
The Leon County case was filed on behalf of nine residents of Orange, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Marion, Lee and Duval counties, News Service reports. It named Lee and Attorney General Ashley Moody as defendants.
“Unlike the Legislature, Governor DeSantis has demonstrated that he is not willing to abide by the law, or sign a congressional plan that does, making an impasse highly likely,” the lawsuit states. “To date, the Legislature and Governor DeSantis have not reached agreement on a congressional district plan.”
The 25-page federal lawsuit points to a June deadline for candidates to qualify for congressional races, News Service reports.
Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said she won’t run into any problems with ordering printed ballots until after noon on June 17, when all prospective candidates will need to have qualified for their respective seats.
“We won’t know until then,” Healy said. “I hope the litigation is concluded by then.”
If it isn’t, then the ballots would have to list Steube as running for District 17, she said, and would have to be changed immediately when the problem is resolved.
Her biggest concern right now, Healy said, is her supply chain. She has enough paper stock to have ballots printed, she said, but if she runs low, it could take a while to get more, given the delays on all products.