Connect the dots
I am writing this letter for one reason only, to call attention to the future of gambling in Florida. I do not condemn nor condone gambling of any kind. My concern for all Floridians is who is calling the shots with the pact recently signed by Ron DeSantis with the Seminoles.
The “compact” signed would allow the Seminoles or parimutual operators to sell or transfer permits to other entities. This could be done as long as they are 15 or more miles, in a straight line, from the tribe’s operation in Broward County. Guess who would qualify? Trump National Doral Resort and The Fontainebleau Miami Beach for starters.
Connect the dots. We all know DeSantis is Trump’s “Lap Dog.” He does whatever Trump tells him to do.
This plants the seeds for Trump’s foray to control all gambling in Florida. In the future, if you are a gambler, you too can contribute to Trump’s coffers.
If for some reason it goes awry, Trump declares bankruptcy, sends the money overseas for safe keeping for himself. End of story. He has done it before.
Don’t believe me? Ask the people in Atlantic City.
It is not a done deal yet. The legislature would have to approve it, along with some local leaders. I will bet you it will happen.
Just saying — “connect the dots.”
J. W. (Chick) Allbritton
Sebring