Consider an American Dream Party?
What has happened to our country? Taken over by radicals that want to implement new forms of government different than the American Democracy that our great nation was founded on.
I propose a new political party, the “American Dream Party” or “ADP” for short. Made up of us Americans who want for themselves and their families the old cherished American Dream of an education, a career, a family, home ownership and finally a retirement. With hope that our children do better than we did. Unfortunately we are seeing this quickly erode away.
Race, nationality, sexual orientation, religion or any other factor has no effect on the American Dream. It is available to all that commit themselves to it. Live a good, clean, civil and legal life always striving for the American Dream. Respecting other people in return for their respect of you. Not listening to what the extremists say to split America and further their political goals which are opposite of the American Dream. Judging all other people by their heart and minds, or in other words, how they think and act.
The American Dream is still alive in the majority of grassroot Americans whoever they are, male, female, rich, poor, any skin color or any other factor. Voting is one of the best ways to reverse this attempt to erase the American Dream.
Consider the goals of the American Dream and vote for the candidate whose platform will best support it.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park