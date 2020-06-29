I don’t know about you but I’m so tired of being a good sport.
As I choose from my growing assortment of masks to ‘compliment my outfit,’ I am wondering if that will be solved eventually when I own but one Hazmat suit for all occasions.
“Money laundering” has acquired new meaning since I showered with hundreds of small denomination paper money to ‘clean it’ too. What’s next?
Already, keeping my distance from people who make a friendly gesture to me, I stop myself from reaching out to them and say, instead, “Consider yourself hugged ... Soundly hugged.” With my mask on, they can’t see that I smile.
The lesson to take away from all this is that people are the most important thing in most of our lives. People matter. Everybody matters. Because I sincerely feel that way, nothing I do to safeguard all of us is too much. This too shall pass.
Hey, by the way, consider yourself soundly hugged ...
Sam Heede
Spring Lake