Of course, the group Indivisible has every right to protest any thing they disagree with or oppose. Recently they made the claim, “We love our children more that we love our guns.” They continually talk about gun control and saving lives of innocent children. Are they really interested in saving lives or is it a political agenda?
In previous letters, I asked Indivisible if they would oppose an abortion clinic across from the high school. Would they protest against such? To my knowledge there has been no public answer.
So let’s talk about saving innocent lives by the thousands, how about millions! Consistency, where art thou??
Frank Parker
Sebring