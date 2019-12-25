President Donald Trump recently returned rather abruptly from a trip to the NATO summit. To an international audience he made the following claims:
1 - An overwhelming majority of captured Islamic State fighters are from Iraq and Syria. They are not "mostly from Europe" as he claimed.
2 - Although half of the territory once held by the Islamic State was regained under President Barack Obama, Trump wrongly claimed, "That when I came in, it was virtually 100% and I knocked it down to zero."
3 - The U.S. trade deficit with the European Union has gone up under Trump, not down pretty rapidly, as he has said. He inflated the amount of the deficit as he has done many times.
4 - Although the NATO countries spending on defense went up in 2015 and 2016, he claimed that they were delinquent. These countries don't owe NATO any money.
5 - Trump said that before he became President, we never won cases brought before the World Trade Organization. This is not true. The U.S. has won most of the cases brought before the WTO against other nations.
6 - He falsely claims that South Korea was only paying $500 million a year under a cost sharing deal that helps U.S. military forces stationed there. South Korea has been paying $800 million a year and has agreed to increase its contribution by 8.2%.
7 - A joint statement from Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, did not say that Kim would denuclearize as Trump claimed. And, lastly, Japan pays $1.7 billion per year for the cost of U.S. troops stationed in the country. Trump falsely implied that Japan isn't sharing the cost of the U.S. Military presence.
The president is a pathological liar and what many people don't understand is why. Is this necessary if you have faith in yourself and your country? He is very much a child who needs constant praise and adoration. What I have mentioned is only one summit that he attended. Think of the thousands of lies or incorrect information that he has brought forth in three years. He is not trusted. We have started to look like a third world country. Is this what we want?
Judith Eckstein
Sebring