I am sleeping so much better now that I know our own state rep., Kaylee Tuck, has sponsored a bill (and had it passed) that transgender women can no longer participate in women's sports. I laid awake many a night worrying about the "millions" of fake women unfairly participating in sports so that their team could unfairly win. This was Kaylee's number one priority when she joined the legislature.
Guess the laws signed into law by Death Santis [sic] that take away Floridians' right to peaceful protest (a Constitutional right) and our right to vote in elections (another Constitutional right) being severely curtailed is not a priority to her or the enemies of democracy in our Florida State Legislature.
Wish she and the legislature would make our Constitution a priority.
Millie Grime
Sebing