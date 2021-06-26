The ongoing saga to bring legalized sports betting to Florida took another turn this week, as a newly formed political committee — Florida Education Champions — began the process of placing an initiative on the November 2022 ballot that would legalize online sports betting throughout the state. The committee was formed at the beginning of the month.
Online betting giants DraftKings and FanDuel are the driving forces behind the measure that would open the state up to online sports betting operators without consent from the Seminole Tribe. The Gaming Compact approved by the Florida Legislature in May gives the Tribe the exclusive right to offer sports betting. Any outside sports betting operators approved by the Tribe could operate in the state, but would have to pay the Seminoles a percentage of profits.
The Tribe is opposed to the proposed Constitutional amendment.
“This is a political Hail Mary from out-of-state corporations trying to interfere with the business of the people of Florida,” the Tribe said through spokesman Gary Bitner on Thursday. “They couldn’t stop Florida’s new Gaming Compact, which passed by an overwhelming 88 percent “yes” vote from Florida’s elected legislators and enjoys 3-1 support from Floridians and guarantees $2.5 billion in revenue sharing. The guarantee is the largest commitment by any gaming company in U.S. history.”
The Gaming Compact approved by the Legislature is awaiting a ruling from the Department of the Interior, which has 45 days to make a decision on the compact from the time it was received. The Gaming Compact could be approved or disapproved, or the Department of the Interior can elect to do nothing, which essentially acts as approving the measure, but does leave it more susceptible to legal challenges.
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act states that any gambling allowed via a state compact must take place on Indian grounds, something the state tried to get around in its agreement with the Seminoles by declaring if the Seminoles’ computer servers are located on tribal property, the bet is deemed to have taken place on tribal grounds, although federal courts have disagreed with that assessment.
If the online provision of the current compact is stricken, the Tribe may open “brick-and-mortar” sportsbooks at their casinos, so a walk-in sportsbook in Brighton could be an option depending on future developments.
The proposed Constitutional amendment summary states it “Authorizes sports and event betting under Florida law at professional sports venues and pari-mutuel facilities and statewide via online sports betting platforms by entities authorized to conduct online sports betting, and by Native American tribes with a Florida gaming compact, only for persons age 21 years or older. Requires legislative action to regulate sports betting. Legislature may tax betting revenues, and all such taxes are required to supplement the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.”
Supporters of the amendment will need to get 900,000 signatures, or 8% of the population who voted in the last presidential election, to have the measure placed on the ballot. The amendment will need at least 60% of voters to approve in order for it to pass.