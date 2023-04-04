SEBRING — Constitutional carry, also called “permitless concealed carry,” has passed the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to sign it.
What it doesFirst filed on Jan. 30, the bill lets people carry concealed weapons without having to meet firearms training, background screening or other requirements, News Service of Florida reports. They will need to carry valid identification and display it to law enforcement on demand.
Current license holders can still renew, and new gun owners can get licenses to meet requirements in other states, but a nonresident of Florida could carry a concealed weapon if they meet the same requirements. The law also removes limitations on out-of-state concealed carry licenses.
Certain locations would remain off-limits to concealed weapons, such as hurricane shelters, courthouses, schools and certain other public buildings, as well as a school-sponsored event or school property.
Support/critics
Along with the National Rifle Association, bill sponsor Jay Collins, R-Tampa, also counts 60 of 67 Florida sheriffs, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), prosecuting attorneys and the Florida Attorney General among the bill’s supporters.
Other supporters said the bill would not increase criminal activity.
“The fact that you are not going to have to have a permit, I have yet to find someone who is looking to do something devious … who has taken the time to think, ‘I better go get my permit, wait my three days, and I’ll go pick my weapon up and I’ll go cause some kind of harm to somebody,’” said Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater.
Thursday’s vote came three days after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, in which three children and three adults were killed. Some Democrats and other opponents said this bill runs contrary to policies put in place in the last few years to prevent another school or mass shooting.
“There’s no way that your constituents want this. There may be some who are shouting from the rooftops, but the polling is extensively clear — even gun owners want more gun safety, not less,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton. “Why we are going in the opposite direction from the progress we made after the tragedy of Parkland is beyond me.”
Democrats did like parts of the bill that would provide funds for school hardening, and includes private schools in the armed “guardians” program, but they and other opponents said the bill would make Floridians less safe, News Service of Florida reports.
“As a former law-enforcement (officer) for 20 years in New York City, I had the privilege of carrying a weapon on me, a gun,” said Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando. “But I was trained, over and over and over and over and over. Why? The safety of the public.”