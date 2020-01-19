(MS) — How would you like your home to be built with wind impact-resistance up to 250 miles per hour? Inquiries for this option are increasing on a daily basis, says Nudura, a leading name in the production of insulated concrete forms (ICFs).
Construction goes like this: The standard wood framing is replaced by an interlocking, reinforced concrete system, proven now for more than a decade to solve several issues of homeowner concern. The concrete envelope delivers superior wind, fire and flood safety, is far more energy efficient and is less wasteful of natural resources. More specifically, as compared to wood, the strength and insulation of ICF walls can save you up to 50% on energy bills.
Homeowners get a fire protection rating up to four hours and an unprecedented sound barrier to outside noise, plus additional interior comforts such as even temperatures, no drafts and mold control for cleaner air.
Builders say that with an interlocking system, the assembly is quicker, it creates less waste, and by leaving more trees in the forests, with lowered energy consumption, homeowners will be making an on-going contribution to the sustainability of the planet. An ICF home (nudura.com) allows for all of the interior beauty shapes like arches, bay windows and decorative doors — and outside, the house can be bricked or you can opt for an eye-catching creative finish like stone, stucco, or wood siding. The decision to build with ICFs must be made early in the construction process to ensure replacement of the standard method.