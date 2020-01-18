SEBRING — Construction crews have begun putting in a second left turn lane on U.S. 27 southbound at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
It’s expected to be done within the month, but don’t expect that turn lane to open to traffic any time soon. That must wait on completion of Sebring Parkway Phase 2.
The turn lane came about through an agreement between Wawa and the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic flow into and around the future gas station, slated for the northwest corner of the intersection.
FDOT has warned motorists to expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on U.S. 27 at that spot through Jan. 30.
Meanwhile, Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the county already asked for bids on Sebring Parkway Phase 2, and replies have already come in.
The bid opening is set for Jan. 23, next Thursday, or soon thereafter.
The southern section of the Parkway will widen the existing road from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center to four lanes with a median.
It will include improvements at the DeSoto Road intersection and a roundabout at the hospital’s north entrance, transforming that spot into the hospital’s new main entrance while managing traffic in and out of both the hospital and adjacent physicians’ offices.
The eminent construction of a Wawa station at the corner of U.S. 27, opposite HRMC, has resulted in plans also accounting for entrances and exits for the upscale gas station, convenience store and eatery.
The expected increase in traffic to and from Wawa is what prompted FDOT to insist on the extra left-turn lane, sending two lanes of traffic into the Parkway instead of one.
Howerton has said that Wawa will pay for adding the turn lane, but the county must pay the extra $40,000 for a mast arm to replace the span wires for traffic signals and to accommodate an extra signal head.
State regulations require local governments to replace span wires with mast arms, to be hurricane resilient, whenever they are removed or updated with more signals.
In this case, Howerton said, the mast arm will have to be longer than 87 feet, and will require an anchor post far larger than normal.
It won’t go in, he said Friday, until Phase 2 is done, because that’s when the site will need the extra light.